Latest crime snapshot for Weddin Shire

Crime statistics for the Weddin Shire show a range of offences recorded across the community over the past 12 months, including sexual offences, theft and intimidation. The figures, released by the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) in June, cover the period from July 2025 to June 2026. During that time, 30 sexual offences were recorded in the Weddin LGA, a rate 3.2 times higher than the NSW rate. Of those offences, 25 were recorded as sexual assault, while five involved sexual touching, sexual acts or other sexual offences. The figures also recorded 30 incidents of intimidation, stalking and harassment, equivalent to 1.4 times the NSW rate. Among the recorded incidents were 25 recorded assaults across the Weddin LGA. Twelve were classified as domestic assaults and 12 as non-domestic assaults, with one assault recorded against police. The domestic assault rate was 0.7 times the NSW rate. Property crime also featured prominently in the figures, with 28 incidents of property damage, a rate 1.4 times the NSW rate. There were 52 theft offences recorded during the 12-month period. These included four break-and-enters at dwellings and five at non-dwellings, as well as four motor vehicle thefts. Six incidents involved stealing from motor vehicles, four involved stealing from retail stores and six involved stealing from dwellings. One stock theft was also recorded. There was also two incidents recorded involving receiving or handling stolen goods, 12 fraud offences and eight other theft offences. There were 17 offences against justice procedures, including eight breaches of an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO), two breaches of an Apprehended Personal Violence Order (APVO) and six breaches of bail conditions. One incident involved resisting or hindering police. There were also 15 disorderly conduct offences, a rate 1.7 times the NSW rate. These included eight trespassing offences, six offences for offensive conduct and one involving offensive language. Four drug offences were recorded in the Weddin LGA during the period. Two involved the use or possession of cannabis, one involved amphetamines and one was classified as another type of drug offence. The BOCSAR figures provide a snapshot of offences recorded by police in the Weddin LGA, but rates can be affected by the relatively small population of the area. A small change in the number of recorded incidents can therefore have a substantial effect on the calculated rate when compared with the much larger NSW population. The statistics also represent offences recorded by police and do not necessarily capture every incident that occurs in the community. If any of this raises concerns contact: Grenfell Police: 6342 7550 1800RESPECT: 1800 737 732 Domestic Violence Hotline: 1800 656 463 Lifeline: 13 11 14 If in danger call Triple Zero (000)