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Latest crime snapshot for Weddin Shire

<p>A range of offences have been recorded across the Weddin LGA.</p>\\n
<p>A range of offences have been recorded across the Weddin LGA.</p>\\n

A range of offences have been recorded across the Weddin LGA.

NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research have released data from July 2025 to June 2026
Madeline Blackstock
October 7, 2026 • 03:00

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