Grenfell will take centre stage this June long weekend as the 2026 Henry Lawson Festival returns for an “epic” celebration of history, culture and country hospitality.

Embracing the new theme, Larrikins and Legends, this year’s four-day festival will pay tribute to the humour and spirit that shaped Henry Lawson’s writing and continues to define regional Australia today.

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, said the festival is one of regional NSW’s great cultural events and an important opportunity for locals and visitors to support Grenfell’s business community.

“There is so much history and charm to be discovered in Grenfell, and the wonderful thing about the Henry Lawson Festival is that it bundles all of that together in one epic celebration,” Ms Cooke said.

“If you haven’t visited Grenfell before or for some time, this long weekend really is the best opportunity to explore this beautiful part of the world and experience the wonderful exhibitions and artists the festival is known for.”

Each year, the festival features an outstanding showcase of poetry, art, music, exhibitions and performances, alongside national competitions celebrating Australian literature and the arts.

Ms Cooke is encouraging residents across the electorate to support this major event.

“What makes the Henry Lawson Festival so special isn't just the program but the hardworking people behind it,” she said.

“This event is only possible thanks to the dozens of volunteers, organisers, artists and community members who give up their time to bring it to life, and that's something our whole region can support.”