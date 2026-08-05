As Landcare Week shines a spotlight on Australians caring for the environment, Weddin Landcare stands as a great example of what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared passion for the land.

From its beginnings in the 1990s as part of the National Landcare movement, Weddin Landcare has grown into a thriving, volunteer-led organisation dedicated to protecting and enhancing the natural environment across the Weddin Mountains region.

Tthe group supports local landholders, community members and schools through workshops, education programs, conservation projects and practical initiatives that promote regenerative agriculture and biodiversity.

Local Landcare Coordinators Melanie Cooper and Claire Diprose alongside Weddin Landcare members continue to connect people with their environment while encouraging sustainable land management and a deeper appreciation of the region's unique landscapes.

The organisation also embraces and fosters Wiradjuri culture, knowledge and stories as part of its commitment to caring for Country.

This Landcare Week, Weddin Shire Council proudly recognises the invaluable contribution of Weddin Landcare and its volunteers.

Their dedication not only helps protect the environment but also strengthens the community, improves wellbeing and helps create a sustainable future for generations to come.

As the national theme encourages Australians to "Experience Landcare", Weddin Landcare welcomes new members and invites everyone to get involved.

Whether it's planting trees, improving wildlife habitat, supporting local projects or simply learning more about the natural world around us, every action helps make a lasting difference.