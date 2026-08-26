The Grenfell Hospital M.P.S Auxiliary held their monthly meeting last week.

Our lamingtons are proving popular again. September orders have to be in and paid for by Friday 4 September.

Orders can be left at Conron's Coffee Shop, The Tin Cupboard or the Grenfell Bakery. $20 per dozen.

We have a street stall on Friday 25 September and are looking for helpers to man the stall and having goods to sell.

Our last lamingtons for 2026 orders to be in by Friday 9 October.

We have three members attending State Conference at Wollongong 21 and 22 October and on Saturday 24 October we are to be beneficiary of a motorbike ride by Sacred Syndicate SMC. Leaving Young and finishing at the Criterion Hotel Grenfell.

The Hospital Auxiliary has recently purchased an exercise bike for the hospital gym.

The Auxiliary are hoping to purchase a family of mannequins for the hospital next.