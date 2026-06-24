A new benchmark has been set at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange with 31 second cross lambs reaching an outstanding $480 a head on 9 June at Forbes Livestock Exchange's weekly Tuesday sheep sale.

The lambs weighed 97 to 120kg liveweight, averaging 103kg, and were sold by Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Company on behalf of Peter and Kristen Sturgiss, Kooradale Poll Dorset Stud, Koorawatha.

KMWL's Jack Whitty said the lambs, sired by Kooradale Poll Dorset Rams were an absolute credit to the vendors.

"A very very successful result with the existing record of $460 smashed by $20 today to set a new FCWLE record of $480 per head for lambs," he said.

"Those lambs were absolute stand-outs, they were a credit to the Sturgiss family from Koorawatha, they were beautiful lambs.

"However (there were) a lot of well-presented stock through the stock today and a lot of very successful sales," he said after the sale.

Trade lambs made up to $12.50 - and exceeding that on isolated sales.

"(We had) a very well presented run of stock, and the market was definitely reflection of a higher quality yarding of stock with the market being $10 a head dearer through the day today," Jack said.