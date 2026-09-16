Keeping an eye on Grenfell's birdlife

For more than a decade, birdwatchers and local volunteers have been helping build a detailed picture of the birdlife across the Grenfell district. Birding NSW has conducted twice-yearly surveys around Grenfell since 2011, with around 30 established survey sites now spread across the district. The sites include private properties, roadsides, state forests and areas of national park, giving volunteers the opportunity to record birds across a range of habitats. Birdwatchers travel from Sydney and other parts of the region to join local volunteers, with the next survey weekend scheduled for 25 to 27 September. The surveys provide valuable long-term information about which species are present in the district and whether bird populations are increasing, declining or remaining stable. Grenfell's own Mikla Lewis said people did not need previous experience to get involved. “You're out there with experts,” she said. “If you're new to it, you get put in the same group as the experts.” Technology has also made it easier for community members to contribute to wildlife monitoring outside organised survey weekends. Mikla regularly uses bird identification and recording apps to document birds, as well as frogs, plants, insects and other wildlife. On one recent morning, she woke to the sound of birds calling and decided to conduct a short survey around her property. In just 20 minutes, she recorded 26 bird species. During another recent outing to Company Dam, a group recorded 45 species over several hours. Mikla said making regular observations helped people appreciate the diversity of wildlife living around the district. “The more you do it, the better you get and the more birds you record,” she said. Grenfell’s birdlife has also helped establish the region as a destination for birdwatchers. The Weddin Bird Trail showcases locations across the shire, while organised bird groups regularly visit the area. Mikla was involved in establishing the trail in the early 2000s and said it continued to attract visitors. If you would like to get involved with the survey weekend, the community are invited to a birding walk around Company Dam the morning of Sunday 27 September.