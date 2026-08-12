Thirty-two members and guests were present in the warmth of the Hub for the Annual General Meeting of Grenfell Red Cross on Friday 24 July at 11.30am.

President Carol Hargrave welcomed everyone, including guest speaker Stephen Trump and his partner Amanda from Canberra, Weddin Shire General Manager Matthew Sykes and his wife Mahlia and Zone Representative Susan Sharp from Cowra.

The meeting proceeded with the minutes of the previous Annual Meeting being read, followed by reports from the president and treasurer.

The reports were adopted before Glenice Clarke kindly took the chair for the election of office bearers.

The excellent executive remained the same, which was much appreciated by all members.

It was then time for our guest speaker, Stephen, who spoke about his work with Red Cross in the ACT.

He is Senior Officer with Red Cross Aged Care Services in the ACT, Riverina and Southern Highlands, and is involved with Telecross and Telechat.

This work includes visiting people and even delivering meals.

Matthew Sykes then spoke and thanked Red Cross for his invitation.

Susan Sharp, Zone Representative was also able to present members Jill Corke and Pip Wood with their 60-year membership rosettes.

This was followed by a lovely light luncheon prepared by members, with plenty to choose from, including delicious sandwiches, cakes, slices and creamy meringues.

The next meeting will be held on Friday 28 August at 2pm in Grenfell’s own great Bowling Club.