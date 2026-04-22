With 24,800 flu cases already reported by the end of March and following the worst flu year on record, the Royal Australian College of GPs (RACGP) has called on residents to roll up their sleeves and visit their GPs to receive an annual flu shot.

There were 502,972 lab-confirmed flu cases in 2025, with the Australian Bureau of Statistics recording 1738 deaths involving influenza.

In each month from August 2025 to January 2026, more deaths were associated with influenza than COVID-19. Meanwhile, flu vaccination coverage remained low. By the end of August 2025, just 25.7 per cent of children aged six months to five years, 14.5 per cent of five to 15-year-olds, and 60.5 per cent of over-65s were immunised.

RACGP president Dr Michael Wright said the high flu numbers likely contributed to overwhelmed hospitals and ambulance ramping.

“Last year was a horror flu year. That likely contributed to the surge in demand on our hospitals we saw in 2025, and unacceptable ambulance ramping when hospitals couldn’t cope as a result,” he said.

“No one wants to see that again. Not parents, and not the state and territory governments which run our public hospitals.

“Practices have been receiving their 2026 flu vaccinations, and many will be running flu clinics to make it quick and easy to reduce your risk of serious illness. So, book your flu vaccine with your GP today.” With needle-free intranasal flu vaccines becoming available at no cost for young children in several states, Dr Wright said it has never been easier for families to prevent a severe flu infection.

“Annual flu vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family this winter, and your general practice is the best placed to get vaccinated,” he said.

“Your GP understands your medical history and can provide personalised vaccination advice.

“More than 2700 of the flu cases Australia has recorded this year were among babies and children under five, who are at a higher risk of hospitalisation and complications, whether or not they have pre-existing medical conditions.”

Dr Wright said while all adults should get a flu vaccine each year, for young children, it is essential.

“GPs in New South Wales, Queensland, and South Australia will be able to offer needle-free vaccinations for children aged two to five, and Western Australia for children aged two to 12,” he said.

“Needles are a big barrier to vaccination. About six in 10 parents feel distressed at the thought of vaccinating their child, and that’s understandable – two thirds of kids and about a quarter of adults have strong fears around needles.

“Intranasal vaccines provide the same protection as current vaccinations but replace a needle with a painless spray. It’s a smart way to keep kids safe from severe infections, which can have long-term health consequences.

“All states should be making flu vaccinations free for everyone, and needle-free vaccinations for our youngest patients is the smart way to prevent stressful hospitalisations for them and their parents.”