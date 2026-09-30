Hooper named Grenfell Jockey Club life member

Some people become involved with a club for a few years. Others become part of its history. Andrew Hooper is certainly one of those people. Andrew has given the Grenfell Jockey Club around 20 years as President, leading the club through countless race meetings and continuing to make the trip back to Grenfell to support the club, even while living in the Blue Mountains. Today, Andrew continues to serve the club as Vice President, and his commitment to Grenfell racing has never wavered. His contribution has also extended beyond the Jockey Club. Andrew has served on the Grenfell Racecourse Trust, helping support the future of the racecourse, and his wider career in education and sport has seen him give many years to supporting young people and sporting opportunities. He has been there through the planning, the meetings, the preparation, the race days and everything in between - often working quietly behind the scenes to help keep the club moving forward. Andrew has been recognised with Life Membership of the Grenfell Jockey Club, an honour that reflects the enormous contribution he has made over many years. A Life Member badge is more than something you wear, it represents years of service, commitment and turning up for your club. Andrew, thank you for the many years you have given to the Grenfell Jockey Club, for the miles travelled, the time invested and for continuing to support country racing and our community. Your contribution is a valued part of the history of the Grenfell Jockey Club.