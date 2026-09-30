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Hooper named Grenfell Jockey Club life member

<p>Grenfell Jockey Club president Danny Joyce with the club\\'s newest life member, Andrew Hooper. PHOTO: Grenfell Jockey Club </p>\\n
<p>Grenfell Jockey Club president Danny Joyce with the club\\'s newest life member, Andrew Hooper. PHOTO: Grenfell Jockey Club </p>\\n

Grenfell Jockey Club president Danny Joyce with the club's newest life member, Andrew Hooper. PHOTO: Grenfell Jockey Club

Despite living in Sydney, Hooper is still dedicated to racing in Grenfell
Grenfell Jockey Club
September 30, 2026 • 04:00

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