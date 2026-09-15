Social media
Home page>News>Honouring the life of Pa...
News

Honouring the life of Pauly at Quandialla Public School

<p>Paul\\'s family, Tim (brother-in-law), Mary (sister), Vicki (sister), James (brother) and Paul\\'s daughter Tamara. </p>\\n
<p>Paul\\'s family, Tim (brother-in-law), Mary (sister), Vicki (sister), James (brother) and Paul\\'s daughter Tamara. </p>\\n

Paul's family, Tim (brother-in-law), Mary (sister), Vicki (sister), James (brother) and Paul's daughter Tamara.

Remembering Paul at Quandialla Public School
September 15, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 15, 2026 • 11:04

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES