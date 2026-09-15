Honouring the life of Pauly at Quandialla Public School

Family, friends and former colleagues have gathered at Quandialla Public School to honour the memory of Paul Harris. Paul worked at Quandialla Central/Primary School from 2012 to 2020, as the school’s general assistant, and was affectionately know as "Pauly". Paul sadly lost his life in a vehicle accident a number of years ago but has left a lasting impression on students, staff and the wider community. (Left) Norma (Paul’s Wife) is pictured with the special plaque and artwork to remember Paul. (Middle) Tamara and Norma unveiling a special plaque and artwork in Memory of the late Paul Harris. (Right) Tamara (Paul’s daughter) and Grandson Fox. A special ceremony on the school grounds on 6 September saw the unveiling of a commemorative plaque dedicated to Paul, along with a laser-cut artwork depicting what Paul loved doing most, having a camp oven out in the bush. Guests travelled from across the state to attend the tribute, highlighting the profound impact Paul had on the lives of so many people. Throughout the day, family members, friends and colleagues shared stories of Paul’s adventures, acts of kindness and the many projects and improvements he helped create during his time at Quandialla Public School. The commemorative plaque and laser-cut artwork depicting what Paul loved doing most is now hanging proudly in Quandialla Public School. Paul was much loved by the students and staff, he was a hard worker to his many employers in the district, a dedicated community member, and most of all, a much loved friend to so many. Those in attendance reflected on his strong work ethic, willingness to lend a hand and unwavering commitment to the community. While he is deeply missed, the plaque and artwork will serve as a lasting reminder of a much-loved community member who will be fondly remembered.