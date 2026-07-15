Students from The Henry Lawson High School are working hard to raise funds for an educational trip to Uluru in August, with a special raffle offering one lucky winner an unforgettable eight-course degustation dinner for eight people.

The fundraiser is being organised by teacher Karen Stuttle and her International Studies class, who have already shown outstanding dedication by recently selling 150 international food lunch packs to support their upcoming excursion.

As part of their International Studies program, students learn about cultures from around the world through food, preparing and cooking famous international dishes while exploring the traditions and histories behind them.

The Uluru trip is the culmination of the class's semester-long unit, “I am, you are, we are all Australian.”

Throughout the semester, students have examined the foundations of Australian society, explored the impact of European settlement on Indigenous Australians, and investigated the waves of migration that have contributed to Australia's rich multicultural identity and diverse food culture.

“The trip is the conclusion of a significant learning journey for our students,” Ms Stuttle said.

“They have worked incredibly hard to fundraise and are hoping to raise a little more to help subsidise the cost of the excursion.”

Adding to their achievements, the class is also preparing to launch The Diversity Project, a new student-produced podcast. Students have hand-built a custom podcast studio and are preparing to record their first series, which will feature interviews with Weddin Shire residents who lived overseas as exchange students during their teenage years.

The podcast will explore how those international experiences shaped their lives, personal identities and perspectives on the world.

Community members can support the students' Uluru fundraiser by purchasing a raffle ticket for $20 with the winner to be drawn on 20 July.

For raffle tickets or more information, contact Karen Stuttle at The Henry Lawson High School via email at karen.stuttle3@det.nsw.edu.au

The fundraiser not only helps students reach Uluru but also supports a program designed to foster cultural understanding, community connections and a deeper appreciation of Australia's diverse heritage.