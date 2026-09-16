Hardy finds passion in mountain bike riding

Ethan Hardy has wasted little time finding a new passion after starting mountain bike riding earlier this year. Better known as EJ the young rider is in his first year of high school at Red bend Catholic College and was introduced to the sport through his friends and his sister's mates and quickly found himself hooked. I love it," the 13-year old said. Since taking up the sport EJ has competed in Wollongong and Canberra with the prospect of competing at Mogo in October also on the horizon. For EJ it's not just the adrenaline of racing that makes mountain biking enjoyable. "Meeting new people, riding with all your mates and hitting a few good jumps," are among the things he enjoys most about the sport. EJ competes with the RBCC mountain bike team who travel to Canobolas State Forest on the outskirts of Orange for their main training and riding sessions, usually making the trip around once a month. The group also gets involved in maintaining the trails, taking part in ride and digs days where riders help build and maintain tracks for the wider mountain biking community. There is plenty of preparation involved in getting out on the trails too. Mountain bike riding includes a lot of gear and equipment including helmets, goggles, knee and shin pads, elbow protection and a mountain bike and all the gear that goes with it, which EJ and his family quickly found out. As the sport comes with the opportunity to travel and compete, support from the Grenfell Lions Club has been a welcome boost for EJ which will help make excursions and events more affordable for his family. EJ's family said his sudden enthusiasm for mountain biking came somewhat unexpectedly. "He just started high school, next minute mountain biking and we're like, 'What the...?'" his family joked. But what has began as a new interest for EJ has quickly become something the year 7 student is keen to continue. With plenty more races ahead and plenty of trails still to explore, including in the Weddin Mountains, EJ is looking forward to seeing where his new sporting passion can take him. But right now he loves riding his bike, competing and being part of the RBCC mountain bike team. Ethan Hardy (third from left) with the Red Bend Catholic College mountain bike team. Grenfell Lions Club supports local mountain biking student From RED BEND CATHOLIC COLLEGE Red Bend Catholic College would like to sincerely thank the Grenfell Lions Club for their generous donation of $500 towards our Mountain Bike Team. The donation will directly assist Grenfell student EJ to participate in school mountain biking events throughout the year, helping to reduce the costs associated with travel and competition. Opportunities like these allow students to represent both their school and their local community while developing resilience, confidence and lifelong skills through sport. Recently, the RBCC Mountain Bike Team travelled to Cringilla Mountain Bike Park in Wollongong to compete in the Rocky Trail Academy Schools Mountain Biking Competition. Riders faced extremely challenging conditions following overnight rain, with muddy, slippery trails testing both their skill and determination. Despite the difficult conditions, the team demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship, perseverance and continual improvement throughout the event. The support of community organisations such as the Grenfell Lions Club plays a vital role in making these experiences possible. Their generosity ensures that regional students like EJ have the opportunity to compete at a high level, develop their riding abilities and enjoy the many personal and social benefits that come from representing their school. On behalf of EJ, the Red Bend Catholic College Mountain Bike Team and our families, we extend our heartfelt thanks to the Grenfell Lions Club for investing in local young people and helping make these opportunities a reality.