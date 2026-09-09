Grenfell to honour 50 years of NAIDOC

The Weddin NAIDOC committee invite everyone to come and celebrate NAIDOC Day in Grenfell on Friday 25 September in Taylor Park from 10am to 2pm. This is a great family fun day with something for everyone to enjoy. Proudly sponsored by Weddin Shire Council, celebrations include dancers and dance workshops, music and food, creative painting activities, lots of stalls and performances by local school children. This year’s celebrations honour 50 years of NAIDOC. So come along, enjoy the festivities, savour something from the BBQ, check out the diversity of stall holders and artwork and learn more about culture and storytelling whilst watching the talented dancers. Be inspired by the children who bring you the Rainbow Serpent and participate in creating something to take home to remember your day in the park celebrating NAIDOC. This is always a great day of celebration that brings community together. Whilst the NAIDOC committee put the event together, it is very much a community day with so many people contributing to make the day successful. Don’t miss being part of the fun in Taylor Park on Friday 25 September.