Grenfell Soccer Club calls for help to secure future

Grenfell Soccer Club is calling on the community to step forward and help keep the club running, with the future of its junior, senior and summer competitions at risk. The future of soccer in Grenfell is uncertain after the club’s annual general meeting (AGM) failed to form a committee, leaving key positions needing to be filled to ensure the club can continue operating. A further AGM will be held at the Grenfell Bowling Club on Wednesday 21 October from 7.30pm, with community members encouraged to attend and help secure the club’s future. Without a committee in place, Grenfell could lose its junior competition, senior competition and popular seven-a-side summer competition, which have provided opportunities for locals to stay active, build friendships and enjoy being part of the sporting community. The club has continued to offer opportunities for players of different ages, with this year’s under-14 side making it all the way to the finals. However, the workload of running the club has increasingly fallen on a small group of volunteers, with some committee members covering multiple roles. All committee positions were declared vacant at the AGM, and with some current members not standing for re-election, new volunteers are needed to step in and share the responsibility. The club is stressing that people do not need previous committee experience to get involved, with support available for those willing to lend a hand. Positions needing to be filled include president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, registrar, canteen coordinator and child safety officer. The club is encouraging anyone interested in helping, whether they have experience in soccer or simply want to support local sport, to consider taking on a role. Community involvement will be essential to keeping the club operating and ensuring local players continue to have a place to play, compete and connect. Those interested in nominating for a position or finding out more can contact grenfellsoccer@gmail.com The next AGM is an opportunity for the community to come together and help keep the Grenfell Soccer Club on the field.