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Grenfell Soccer Club calls for help to secure future

<p>Volunteers are needed to save club. PHOTO: Grenfell Soccer Club</p>\\n
<p>Volunteers are needed to save club. PHOTO: Grenfell Soccer Club</p>\\n

Volunteers are needed to save club. PHOTO: Grenfell Soccer Club

Second AGM to decide club's future
Madeline Blackstock
October 14, 2026 • 03:00

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