Member for Riverina Michael McCormack is calling on Australia Post to do all it can to ensure Grenfell and the Weddin Shire residents do not lose its post office.

It comes as the current operator of the Grenfell Licensed Post Office indicated they would stop operating the Post Office from the close of business on Friday, 29 May 2026.

Mr McCormack said the Grenfell community could not afford to lose another essential service.

“Grenfell has been hit hard over recent years with essential services being lost and now it faces another vital service closing with residents being told the Grenfell Licensed Post Office faces closure,” Mr McCormack said.

“The local Post Office has become an even more essential service since the town lost its bank branches over the past few years. The recent Regional Banking Taskforce was promised by representatives of banks and financial organisations that financial services such as deposits, withdrawals, paying bills and balance enquires would remain accessible through Bank@Post – but what will happen now if this wonderful community loses its LPO?

“I have written to Australia Post and the Federal Minister for Communications, Anika Wells, to raise the seriousness of this issue and implore for them to pull out all the stops to ensure this vital service is not lost to Grenfell.

“Regional communities deserve better than this and it is time the Government steps up to take the necessary steps to ensure regional communities are not left without the vital services residents and businesses rely on.”

The Expression of Interest (EOI) period closes today (Thursday, 30 April) at 5pm.

Anyone interested in submitting an EOI can do so by sending an email to EOINSWACT@auspost.com.au