Grenfell Lights Poker Run to rev again in 27

Our third annual Poker Run was held from 18 to 20 September and was once again an enjoyable event for visiting motor enthusiasts, Grow Grenfell Group (GGG) members and our Grenfell community. We raised more money this year than our previous two Poker Runs, had a good increase of entrants and lovely weather across the three days of the event. The 2026 Poker Run was again presented by the Lions Club of Grenfell with the support of members of the GGG. Our sincere thanks goes to the executive and members of the Lions Clubs as without their support our annual Poker Run fundraiser would not be possible. Our thanks also go-out to our sponsors. The Grenfell Bowling Club, Shannons Motor Insurance and to our mystery donor for their generous financial support. A special mention goes to the owners of the Wombat Hotel who laid out a really nice afternoon tea for our entrants on the Saturday afternoon of our Poker Run that raised $200 for our Grenfell Lights Project. Deidre Carroll from the Grenfell Lions Club presented the GGG with a cheque for $1000 at the Bowling Club on the Saturday awards night and this donation from Lions certainly assists us in continuing to light-up buildings in Grenfell. We had car club members from as far away as Newcastle joining us this year to support our fundraising weekend: - Mustang Owners Club NSW Inc; - Bentley Drivers Club NSW Inc; - British and European Automobile Club; - Yass Valley Cruisers Car Club Inc; - Shoalhaven Historical Vehicle Club Inc; and - Grenfell Car Club Inc. Last year we had a big herd of cows greet drivers on the afternoon run back to Grenfell from Bribbaree and this year we had hundreds of well mannered sheep on the side of the road between Harden and Cootamundra that were guarded by a few sheep dogs and and a bit of temporary fencing. The Grow Grenfell Group Executive had a meeting last week to review this years Poker Run and I am pleased to advise that a decision was made to continue staging the Grenfell Lights Poker Run next year. So, our fundraising event for 2027 will incorporate a number of positive changes, have cars travelling over a new route on the Saturday via three townships and again offer a full weekend of activities for entrants. Friday 18 September 2027 5.30pm - Cars will gather for a park-up at the Grenfell Silos and then cruise to the Grenfell Bowling Club. 6.30pm - Meet and greet for all entrants at the Grenfell Bowling Club with dinner, music by the Grenfell Ukulele Group, a monster fundraising auction and a one hour Frank Sinatra Show featuring the very talented Anthony Grose. Saturday 20 September 2027 - Poker Run held over 200lm drive - $2500 in prize-money 8am – Grenfell Bowling Club - Registrations on the day at $50 per vehicle (provides for 2x entries) and Light Breakfast available for entrants 9.30am - Cars will depart the Grenfell Bowling Club (First Poker Card issued) with the first stop TBC (2nd Poker Card issued) – with entrants driving to TBC for lunch (3rd Poker card) and then afternoon tea and lemonade at TBC (4th Poker card). The 5th and final poker hand will be issued at the Grenfell Bowling Club with a Park-Up of Cars from 4pm. 6pm - Entrants enjoy a dinner/dance at the Grenfell Bowling Club on the Saturday night which includes the awarding of prizes and a live band. Sunday 21 September 2027 There will be Breakfast, cars and coffee at Unwind Cafe in the main street of Grenfell from 8am and then entrants will depart at 10.30am for brunch at the Grove Estate Winery in Young. Our sincere thanks should also go to our GGG team of Judy, Michelle, Fiona, Tricia, Susie, Grant and Warren who worked together over the weekend to help make our 2026 Grenfell Lights Car Poker Run our most successful event so far.