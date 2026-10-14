Social media
Home page>News>Grenfell Lights Poker Ru...
News

Grenfell Lights Poker Run to rev again in 27

<p>Poker Run participants were greeted with sheep this year. </p>\\n
<p>Poker Run participants were greeted with sheep this year. </p>\\n

Poker Run participants were greeted with sheep this year.

Third poker run a hit, fourth to be even better
Jeff Gallimore
October 14, 2026 • 03:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES