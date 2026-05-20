With Grenfell's Henry Lawson Festival of Arts fast approaching, members of the Dramatic Society are busy preparing their Festival presentation to be staged at the Little Theatre over the June long weekend.

Since the first Henry Lawson Festival in 1958 where the society presented " The Last Revue" the group have been a regular feature of the festival programme each year - failing to raise a cast only four times.

This year the group have chosen to perform three one act plays for their production "GOING, GOING, GONE !"

The title of the show is perhaps a cryptic clue to the content of the plays.

"Swan Song" by Anton Chekhov is the first play.

Based on the themes of aging, loneliness and the notion of a meaningful life, the play centres on an aging actor struggling to come to terms with his life's decisions and his mortality.

At the height of his crisis, (the night of his final performance), the actor becomes self pitying, showing no concern for a stage hand who is unlikely to experience any of the heights that a life in the theatre can reach.

"Swan Song" features Darryl Knapp and Jesse Friend.

The second play is "Villas and Villains".

It is a French play of the 1930s about the sale of a villa - with an interesting twist.

It features five regular performers of the Grenfell Dramatic Society including Jaime Elms and Marion Knapp.

The third play "The Dear Departed" is an English play.

It takes place as the family 'deal' with the 'unexpected passing' of grandfather, played by Scott Badman.

The cast also includes Michele and Col Johnson, Jessica Gardner, Jesse Friend and Layla Clarke.

Three performances of GOING, GOING, GONE ! will be on stage at The Little Theatre, Rose Street Grenfell over the June long weekend.

There will be two evening performances on Saturday June 6 and Sunday June 7 at 7.30pm, and a matinee performance on Monday afternoon 8 June at 2pm.

Bookings are now open at Raine and Horne in Grenfell.

Organise a table of six, or just book a single ticket for one of the performances.

Adult tickets are $20 and school students are $10 each.

Sorry there is no card available - cash only.

Patrons are welcome to bring along some nibbles for the table if they wish.

During the Monday matinee tea, coffee and biscuits will be available.