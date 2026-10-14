Grenfell Dramatic Society returns to the stage

Grenfell Dramatic Society is preparing to return to the stage later this month, with rehearsals well under way for its upcoming production, It’s What Matters, by Tony Domaille. Presented by arrangement with Lazy Bee Scripts, the production will feature just two performances at the end of October and beginning of November. Audiences can catch the show on Friday 30 October at 7.30pm, or Sunday 1 November at 2pm. Tickets went on sale Monday at Raine and Horne in Grenfell and will be available until sold out. Tickets must be purchased with cash, as EFTPOS is not available. With only two performances scheduled, you are encouraged to get in early to secure your seats.