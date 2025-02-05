By Ted Pickwell

There were 14 Members in Attendance and two apologies for the recent meeting of the Grenfell and District Senior Citizens Committee.

Business arising from the previous meeting was for the purchase of two replacement washing machines and approval was given.

Unit inspections would be carried out on March 24 and letters would be sent to Tenants.

The Grant Application has been transferred back to State Government and meetings are to be held in Cowra and Bathurst.

Correspondence out was a thank you letter to Bianca Hughes and Kim Berry on the donation from the Deb Ball.

A letter was sent to all Tenants in respect of a rent increase.

A letter was received from Weddin Shire Council with Street stall dates for 2025 being May 23 and November 14.

The Garden Committee reported on a problem of ivy encroaching on our premises but resolution had now been finalised.

The Drum Muster would be end of February or early March. President Dennis will advise accordingly.

Daryl Spalding will chase up Weddin Shire Council in respect of drive way maintenance.

Irene Cornish and Don Graham were welcomed as new tenants in George St Units and replaced Dale Scott and Don Greaves who have moved on.

The AGM will be held on February 25 at Grenfell Bowling Club commencing at 3.00pm. All are welcome to attend.