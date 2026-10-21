Grenfell among key priorities for electorate

The ninth Mayoral Summit in Harden, hosted by Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke, gave local leaders a valuable opportunity to discuss the major challenges facing their communities and engage directly with state representatives on priorities including health, roads, water security, agriculture, and local government funding. Shadow Minister for Health, Regional Health and Mental Health, Sarah Mitchell MLC, and Shadow Minister for Agriculture and the Prevention of Regional Crime, Brendan Moylan MP, attended in person, while Nationals Leader and Shadow Minister for Regional NSW, Small Business and Trade, and Regional Transport and Roads, Paul Toole MP, joined the discussion online. Several Government Ministers were invited to attend the summit, but all declined the opportunity to participate. Ms Cooke said she’s doubling down on her advocacy, as communities across southern and central NSW continue to be overlooked. "A water treatment plant for Narrandera remains an absolute priority, closely followed by a new Boorowa pipeline,” she said. “We also need much greater investment in roads and bridges, including the William Bradford Bridge and Irrigation Way Bridge, while many other bridges and culverts across the electorate desperately need attention. "When it comes to health, our communities continue to call for the Grenfell MPS upgrade, the Coolamon MPS and a new district hospital for Cootamundra. These projects are critical, and we will continue fighting for what our communities need and deserve." Shadow Minister for Health, Regional Health and Mental Health Sarah Mitchell said local government leaders provided valuable insight into the challenges facing patients and health professionals in the state’s south. “Our rural and regional communities deserve access to great healthcare close to home, and it was good to be able to speak about some of the specifics and what is needed in these communities with the local government representatives,” Ms Mitchell said. “I know that, particularly here in this area, there are calls for funding for the Coolamon MPS. Out at Grenfell, I know they need their MPS upgraded as well, and also the Cootamundra District Hospital, so there are three infrastructure projects that are definitely high on the agenda for us.” Shadow Minister for Agriculture and the Prevention of Regional Crime Brendan Moylan said the issues raised by local councils mirrored concerns being heard right across regional New South Wales. "Our mayors are really on the frontline of our communities and, with my Shadow Agriculture hat on, I was really excited to get down here and chat with the mayors in this southern area of New South Wales,” Mr Moylan said. "The issues down here are really the same issues in the northern end of New South Wales in terms of agriculture and farming. That is the slow but sure deterioration of our research stations, our difficulties with water, and particularly the red and green tape that Government is putting on our agricultural and farming sectors.”