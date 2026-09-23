Green thumbs gather for Threatened Species Day

On Saturday 12 September the nursery celebrated National Threatened Species Day with two wonderful guest speakers. Dr Damon Oliver, coordinator of Superb Parrot Habitat projects, gave a very informative talk on the habits of the Superb Parrot and how his projects were going in improving and increasing habitat for this vulnerable species. Dr Damon Oliver giving a presentation on Superb Parrots. Craig Scott, a commercial native flower grower from East Coast Wildflowers gave us an insight into what his business involved and the huge range of native Australian plants he grows and provides to the Sydney markets and various florists. A 24/7 365 days a year business that he is very passionate about. The nursery had a visit from 16 members of the Australian Native Plant Society on Tuesday 15 September. After a talk about the operation of the nursery and a wander through our plants, the group was then hosted by Noel Cartwright at the Grenfell Endemic Garden. nursery hosting members of The Australian Native Plant Society from Canberra. The nursery will be holding a street stall on Friday 2 October and will be participating in the Grenfell Open Gardens Weekend on 10 and 11 October where you can find a variety of native plants for sale. We are still taking orders for a late Autumn 2027 planting for paddock trees, shade and shelter belts and revegetation projects. Contact us at weddincnn@outlook.com if you have an enquiry or want to place an order for 2027.