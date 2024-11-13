Grenfell's junior rugby players have been honing their rugby skills over the last couple of months through the Grenfell Junior Rugby touch competition.

This year's touch competition is set to wrap up today, Thursday, October 14, with all teams playing their final matches, which will be followed by a celebration with prizes for the most successful teams.

The teams are comprised of between 9 and 10 players, with six players from each side on the field at any one time.

Grenfell Junior Rugby Club's Taylor Radnedge said the season has been really good and successful, with the skills of all players increasing.

"The skills of all the kids who have been playing has improved and the games have gotten a lot closer which is really exciting to see," she said.

There are nine teams who competed during this season, three in the high school competition and six in the primary competition.

Before the final round was played, Ms Radnedge said there were two leading teams in the primary division - First Contact, captained by Baxter Sheehan and The Touchdowns captained by Jay Cartman.

In the high school division, Ms Radnedge said the Toolboxes captained by Ryan Toole have been a standout across the season.

Ms Radnedge said they have had really good support from the community, parents and the Club throughout the season.

Looking forward to after this season is finished, Ms Radnedge said they are looking to continue the touch competition in the new year to coincide with the senior touch competition.

The club will also be preparing for the start of the 2025 tackle season, with the first round expected to begin around May.