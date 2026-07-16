The Grenfell Goannas continue to make a positive impact both on and off the field, with two fundraisers showing the club's commitment to supporting the local community.

The club's inaugural Pink Bling Sing Ladies Night was a success raising $1150 for Young Oncology, a service that provides vital care and support for cancer patients and their families close to home.

The Goannas said the result was an outstanding achievement for the first-time event and reflected the generosity and community spirit of those who attended.

Club members thanked everyone who purchased tickets, took part in the raffle and supported the evening, helping to make the fundraiser a memorable occasion.

Special thanks were also extended to local businesses and supporters who donated raffle prizes and assisted with the event including The Tin Cupboard, Crome Boutique, The Natural Home, The Conron Store, Karen Beasley, Grenfell Pharmacy, Sanga's Candles, Ashwood Photography, Scope Clothing, Unwind, Criterion Hotel, along with Grenfell Goannas volunteers, committee members and everyone who worked behind the scenes.

The club said Young Oncology is a cause that is close to the hearts of many in the Grenfell community and was proud to support the organisation through the successful fundraiser.

Meanwhile, the Goannas have also continued their tradition of giving back to local community groups.

League Tag players Olivia and Sophie recently visited the Grenfell Girl Guides to present a $300 donation, made possible through funds raised during the Grenfell Poker Run.

The donation will help support the Girl Guides' ongoing activities, with the Goannas saying they are grateful for the opportunity to reinvest funds into local organisations and recognise the valuable work they do within the community.