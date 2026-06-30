Community volunteer Glenice Clarke has been recognised in the NSW Parliament for her decades of service to local organisations and residents.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke paid tribute to Glenice in a Community Recognition Statement delivered in the Legislative Assembly on 28 May, describing her as an "outstanding resident" whose commitment has helped strengthen the Grenfell community.

Ms Cooke highlighted Glenice's 28 years as secretary of the Grenfell and District Senior Citizens Welfare Committee, where she worked tirelessly to support local seniors and oversee the care and maintenance of the organisation's 35 independent living units.

"Her dedication reflects a deep commitment to both the organisation and the wider community," Ms Cooke told Parliament.

The parliamentary recognition comes after Glenice stepped down from the secretary's role she had held since 1997 last December.

Glenice's involvement with the committee began unexpectedly when she attended an annual meeting with her husband and was elected secretary.

Nearly three decades later, she leaves behind a remarkable legacy of service.

Speaking at the time of her retirement, Glenice said she had thoroughly enjoyed the role and the opportunity it provided to help older residents remain independent.

"The committee owns 35 units which are leased out to senior citizens, and that allowed me to help people live independently at low cost in their retirement," she said.

"Over the 28 years I have enjoyed what I have done, but there is nothing in those 28 years that I can say was boring."

Ms Cooke also recognised Glenice's contribution to other community organisations, including the Grenfell Hospital Auxiliary, where she served for 15 years as president and four years as secretary.

She is also a Life Member and Patron of the Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club.

Glenice's commitment to community service stretches back decades.

She moved to Grenfell 60 years ago after meeting her future husband, a local farmer, at a church camp in Young.

Since then, she has been actively involved in numerous organisations, including the Hospital Auxiliary, the Food Hall and the Presbyterian Church.

She credits her involvement in community groups to advice from her father-in-law, who encouraged her to get involved if she wanted to meet people in the town.

Over time, her motivation grew into a desire to give back to the community that welcomed her as a young bride.

In her statement to Parliament, Ms Cooke said volunteers such as Glenice are essential to the success of regional communities.

"Without individuals like Glenice, towns such as Grenfell would not continue to thrive," she said.

Ms Cooke concluded by thanking Glenice for her many years of service and wishing her all the best in her well-earned retirement.