I want to thank all those who have been very generous in donating their time and gifts towards packing shoeboxes in Grenfell for Operation Christmas Child which is one of the Projects of Samaritan Purse.

Every shoebox is important because every box is an opportunity to tell a child about Gods love, and about His Son Jesus Christ who died for us so that we may have enteral life.

Thank you for packing fun filled shoeboxes that bring great joy and good news to children’s hearts.

These children only receive one shoebox in a lifetime.

You will bring great joy and good news to the boys and girls.

These gifts in lots of cases will be the first gift these children will have received.

Last year there were 460 shoeboxes sent from Grenfell.

Our shoeboxes went to Ukraine, Cambodia, Fiji, Solomon Island and Philippines.

You can pick up a brochure on how to pack a shoebox from most businesses in Grenfell.

You can drop your packed shoebox off to the Grenfell Christian Book Shop between 12-26 October.

Bookshop opening days are Monday and Tuesday 10am to 1pm, Wednesday 10am to 4pm, Thursday and Friday 10am to 1pm and Saturday 10am to 12 noon.

You can also drop your packed shoebox to the Grenfell Uniting Church Hall in October from 12pm to 3.30pm.

Other days by arrangement by contacting Joyce Baker, Project Leader for Operation Christmas Child Grenfell on 0439 832 825.