The Woodbridge Cup competition has increased to 14 clubs with the inclusion of Blayney and Cowra.

First Grade and League Tag will be 14 team competitions.



There will be 15 rounds with everyone playing each other once and then playing two teams twice, a total of 15 games.

Youth League will be at least a six-team competition this year with the inclusion of teams from Cowra and Orange United.



There is a chance of more teams joining this competition with Blayney, Peak Hill and Trundle all attempting to put together squads.

Grenfell Youth League

These boys have been training under coach Caleb Haddin for the last month and although they have good numbers, new players are more than welcome.



They are currently training at 6.30pm at Lawson Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays.



The eligible age range is for players turning 16, 17, 18, or 19 this year and you can contact Caleb Haddin on 0402 513 942 for more information.

Grenfell League Tag

The League Tag Ladies and Girls have commenced training at Lawson Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6.30pm.



Coaches this year are Jim McClelland, Chelsea Harveyson, and Steve Berry.



At this stage team numbers are similar to last year and this means there are plenty of spots for new players.



To be eligible, players need to have turned 15 and all interested players should contact Chelsea Harveyson on 0439 398 280.

Grenfell First Grade

After a bit of a slow start to the season the First Grade boys commenced training last Friday at Lawson Park and at this stage they will continue with extended sessions on Friday's starting at 6.30pm.



The squad is coming together nicely but we are still on the lookout for more players either new or returning.



Although we are yet to name a coach we are in discussions with a couple of interested parties.



Please direct all coach and/or player enquiries to our President Dan Harveyson on 0497 264 892.

Important Dates

Saturday 2/3/24 - Grenfell Goannas Motorcycle Poker Run.

Sunday 10/3/24 - League Tag Gala Day/Western Challenge at Canowindra.

Saturday 23/3/24 - First Grade Tens & Youth League Sevens Competitions.

Saturday 6/4/24 - First round of the Woodbridge Cup Competition.