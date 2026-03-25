"Our job is simple - do everything we can to keep fuel flowing to the regional communities that depend on it," Anthony Gilbert said who is CEO of Petro National, which owns the regional fuel distributors South West Fuel and Oilsplus.

Mr Gilbert said fuel markets across Australia had experienced unprecedented volatility in recent weeks, driven by the flow-on effects of conflict in the Middle East.

“Demand across the regions we supply surged rapidly in early March,” he said.

Petro National who deliver fuel and own South West Fuel service stations across the region including in Grenfell, have received more orders than they would normally see across an entire month as businesses moved to secure fuel.

“This has created significant pressure across the supply chain and represents the most challenging operating environment we have experienced.”

Despite this, Mr Gilbert said the company has continued to secure supply and meet customer requirements.

“We have been able to maintain supply to customers; however, the surge in demand has resulted in delays as we work through a large backlog of orders.

“We are working closely with the State Government, which is actively engaging with industry, to help ensure regional communities continue to have access to fuel.”

Wholesale fuel costs have surged to all-time highs in recent weeks.

“The wholesale cost of fuel we purchase to supply our customers has surged to unprecedented levels and is now around double what it was prior to the conflict in the Middle East,” he said.

Mr Gilbert said the company was deeply concerned about the impact on its customers, particularly local businesses and farmers.

“Most of our customers are family-run or regional businesses that are critical to keeping local communities functioning,” he said.

“Many were already operating under significant pressure, and these conditions are adding further strain.

“Farmers in particular are also dealing with challenging seasonal conditions, including ongoing drought, at a crucial time of year.

“Fuel is one of the most critical inputs for both farming and regional business operations, and we understand how important it is that supply remains reliable and accessible.”

“Our people across South West Fuel and Oilsplus are doing everything they can to support our customers and ensure continuity of supply during this period.”

South West Fuel and Oilsplus services South Western, Central and Western NSW.