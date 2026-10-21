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Frustration grows as fight continues for MPS

<p>As advocacy for funding for the MPS continues the Weddin Health Council is reminding the community it is here for you.</p>\\n
<p>As advocacy for funding for the MPS continues the Weddin Health Council is reminding the community it is here for you.</p>\\n

As advocacy for funding for the MPS continues the Weddin Health Council is reminding the community it is here for you.

Weddin Health Council is here for you
Madeline Blackstock
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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