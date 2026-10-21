Frustration grows as fight continues for MPS

The Weddin Health Council is continuing to push for funding for the long-awaited redevelopment of Grenfell’s Multi-Purpose Health Service (MPS), with recent meetings involving federal representatives. Health Council chair Peter Moffitt said the council had met with federal Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health Emma McBride in Canberra on 16 September, alongside Riverina MP Michael McCormack, Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best and council general manager Matthew Sykes. Health Council deputy chair Peter Spedding and Matilda Edwards representing Minister for Aged Care and Seniors Sam also attended the meeting, where the council presented an updated dossier outlining the region’s healthcare needs and the case for redevelopment. Mr Moffitt said the meeting provided an opportunity to explain the growing demand for residential aged care and the need for a broader upgrade of the local health service. “We got a really good hearing,” Mr Moffitt said. The council followed up with a Teams meeting on 15 October with a representative from Federal Health Minister Mark Butler’s office, with the same local representatives again outlining the case for investment. Mr Moffitt said the council was awaiting further information following that discussion but remained determined to pursue funding through both levels of government. “We’re still pounding away,” he said. The next step will be to seek further support from the Western NSW Local Health District, as the council continues working towards securing the state and federal backing needed to progress the project. While discussions have highlighted potential grant funding opportunities, Mr Moffitt said competition for aged-care funding was significant, with communities across Australia seeking investment in residential care facilities. “Money is always the issue,” he said. The council is seeking a comprehensive redevelopment of the MPS, rather than a project limited to additional residential aged-care beds. A key part of its case is the need to accommodate the nine aged-care bed licences previously allocated to Grenfell, as well as respond to an ageing population and broader healthcare needs across the Weddin Shire. Mr Moffitt said the proportion of residents aged over 65 was expected to increase significantly, placing further pressure on local services. He also rejected comparisons between Grenfell and towns such as Coolamon, who are also fighting for funding for their MPS, arguing that differences in existing aged-care facilities and the communities’ circumstances needed to be considered when decisions about funding priorities were made. Grenfell does not have a separate private aged-care facility, meaning the MPS redevelopment is particularly important to the town’s future residential care capacity. The council’s advocacy has continued despite years of frustration over delays and the absence of dedicated redevelopment funding in the next financial year. Mr Moffitt said local representatives had helped facilitate discussions, but the challenge now was turning those conversations into a commitment to fund the project. The recent resignation of Western NSW Local Health District chief executive Mark Spittal also presents a change in leadership as the council continues to press its case. However, Mr Moffitt said the council would not give up. “We’ll keep plugging away with Western and Federal until we get somewhere,” he said. Alongside its advocacy for improved local health services, the Weddin Health Council is encouraging residents to remain vigilant about breast cancer screening and early detection during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Mr Moffitt said breast cancer had affected many families throughout the Weddin Shire, including his own, with his late mother among those who had experienced the disease. He said the impact of cancer was widely felt in the community, reinforcing the importance of raising awareness and ensuring people knew where to seek support. Residents can access mammograms locally when the BreastScreen service visits the area, but people diagnosed with breast cancer often need to travel to larger centres, including Orange and Sydney, for treatment. Mr Moffitt also acknowledged the important role played by Breast Cancer Network Australia in supporting people affected by breast cancer, including helping patients navigate the challenges associated with accessing care away from home. He encouraged residents to stay in contact with their local GP, attend recommended screening appointments and seek medical advice if they had concerns. For the Weddin community, the message is that continued advocacy is needed to improve access to healthcare locally, while awareness, screening and early detection remain vital in the fight against breast cancer. This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the pink ribbon serves as a reminder to check in with loved ones, support those affected by the disease and help keep the conversation going.