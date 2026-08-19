A good crowd of the Pink Panthers faithful travelled to Harden last Saturday to cheer on the girls in their bid to make it to the Grand Final.

Despite the home ground advantage, the Pink crowd outnumbered Harden in the early stages of the match.

The first ten minutes saw the sides exchange blows with no result.

Hannah was held up over the line but crossed over just a minute later to open the scoring.

Marley then scored for the Pinks, Hannah converted, and the score was 12 nil with two minutes until half time.

Rhylee then made a gang buster of a run up the centre of the field and Faith scored a try on the bell. The Hannah conversion brought the half time score to 19 nil.

Harden were obviously not happy with the dominance the Pinks were showing and scored an unconverted try in the first minute of the second half.

Alas, for their spectators, this would be their only points of the game.

Marley scored her second try of the day, and another Hannah conversion saw the Pinkies lead 26-5.

Grenfell then made repeated attacks at the line only to fail after a knock on.

Not to be deterred, Faith scored a try with three minutes to go, and the final score was 31-5.

Once again, the scrums for the Pinks were excellent and the team is peaking at the right time.

The girls are definitely capable of beating minor premiers Temora and as many supporters as possible will help.

The Pink Panthers reformed in 2023, and this is their second grand final in four seasons.

It would be lovely if our business houses could show support for the Pink Panthers in their shop windows and we encourage everyone to get on the road to Boorowa this Saturday wearing your pink and barrack for our girls. Kick off is at 2pm.

Pink Panthers headed for the grand final Pink Panthers headed for the grand final Pink Panthers headed for the grand final Pink Panthers headed for the grand final

Get to know the team ahead of the grand final:

Tim Brown

Age: 24

Position: Coach/ Drill Sergeant

Hobbies: You're looking at it, basically a second full time job

Funniest person on the team: No favourites here

Fun fact: My teachings could quite possibly not line up with my on field performances and I often get told to lead by example… do as I say, not as I do

Rebecca Smith

Age: retirement

Position: where Tim puts me

Hobbies: taking kids to footy

Funnies person in the team: Amber, Holly

Fun fact: Mum of five boys, so rugby is basically my quiet time. I play for fun, stay for the bruises and questionable life choices, and at my age, the warm up is to check to see which body parts hurts today, getting back off the ground deserves its own cheer. I’m not slow either - I’m strategically conserving energy for the post-match drinks!

Jas

Age: 19

Position: Left Winger

Hobbies: Gym and sleeping

Funniest person in the team: Bec

Fun fact: I was once a player in the forwards

Mia

Age: 20

Position: Scrum half (first half of the season), Wing (second half of the season)

Hobbies: Music, footy, being with family and friends

Funniest person in the team: Amber (and we’ll all know about it once we get to her age)

Fun fact: It took me 20 minutes to come up with a fun fact… and this is what I came up with.

Helena

Age: 24

Position: Benchwarmer

Hobbies: Attending footy games

Funniest person in the team: Bec

Fun fact: Starts the season playing. ends the season pregnant

Hannah

Age: 20 something

Position: Prop

Hobbies: Footy, netball and beers

Funniest person in the team: Amber and Shawry

Fun fact: I didn’t know rugby union existed until I moved to Grenfell #mexican

Gab

Age: 28

Position: Tighthead prop

Hobbies: Rugby, Pub

Funniest person in the team: Bec Smith

Fun fact: I didn’t start playing rugby until I was 24

Hannah

Age: 23

Position: Flyhalf

Hobbies: Complaining about the Wallabies

Funniest person in the team: Michelle and Amber, especially when they’re together.

Fun fact: somehow I’m a qualified flying trapeze coach

Holly Shaw

Age: 28

Position: Loose Head

Hobbies: Music and footyyyy

Funniest person: Amber Taylor

Fun fact: I’m a single mum to one beautiful boy, a business owner that’s also got more tattoos then sense.

Rachel

Age: 18

Position: Second row

Hobbies: Footy, complaining

Funniest person on the team: Amber

Fun fact: I’m probably the clumsiest person on the team

Faith Smith

Age: 18

Position: Scrum Half

Hobbies: baking and footy

Funniest person: Amber Taylor

Fun fact: My Pre-game nutrition is red frogs (specifically big ones) before every footy game and I don't share them

Molly G

Age: 23

Position: Bench

Hobbies: Talking mad smack with Casey and Amber

Funnies person in the team: Amber Taylor

Fun fact: I have flown a plane before.

Rhylee Dodds

Age: 24

Position: Forward pack

Hobbies: Union, gardening and reading (book hoarder)

Funniest person in the team: Amber and Holly

Fun fact: I do bug taxidermy/insect pinning

Marley

Age: 17

Position: Wing/Centre

Hobbies: Crocheting

Funniest person in the team: Amber Taylor

Fun fact: #canworm

Michelle Walker

Age: 20

Position: Interim Centre/wing

Hobbies: Biting off more then I can chew and chewing it

Funniest person in the team: Angry Casey

Fun fact: I actually have 2 sisters. My name is Michelle not Heather or Casey.

Dana

Age: 18

Position: second row

Hobbies: footy, livestock showing

Funniest person in the team: Amber

Fun fact: I’m certified in impregnating cows

Amber Taylor

Age: 18

Position: Centre

Hobbies: picking on Shawry

Funniest person: Shawry

Fun fact: I’m the funniest on the team

Heather Walker

Age: 24

Position: Back up forward.

Hobbies: Photography, volunteering and keeping busy - mostly because I can’t say no to anything!

Funniest person in the team: Amber and Holly! Together they’re trouble!

Fun fact: I’m the smallest of the three Walker sisters, but I’m the eldest, clearly I got the short end of the stick!

Casey Walker