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A good crowd of the Pink Panthers faithful travelled to Harden last Saturday to cheer on the girls in their bid to make it to the Grand Final.
Despite the home ground advantage, the Pink crowd outnumbered Harden in the early stages of the match.
The first ten minutes saw the sides exchange blows with no result.
Hannah was held up over the line but crossed over just a minute later to open the scoring.
Marley then scored for the Pinks, Hannah converted, and the score was 12 nil with two minutes until half time.
Rhylee then made a gang buster of a run up the centre of the field and Faith scored a try on the bell. The Hannah conversion brought the half time score to 19 nil.
Harden were obviously not happy with the dominance the Pinks were showing and scored an unconverted try in the first minute of the second half.
Alas, for their spectators, this would be their only points of the game.
Marley scored her second try of the day, and another Hannah conversion saw the Pinkies lead 26-5.
Grenfell then made repeated attacks at the line only to fail after a knock on.
Not to be deterred, Faith scored a try with three minutes to go, and the final score was 31-5.
Once again, the scrums for the Pinks were excellent and the team is peaking at the right time.
The girls are definitely capable of beating minor premiers Temora and as many supporters as possible will help.
The Pink Panthers reformed in 2023, and this is their second grand final in four seasons.
It would be lovely if our business houses could show support for the Pink Panthers in their shop windows and we encourage everyone to get on the road to Boorowa this Saturday wearing your pink and barrack for our girls. Kick off is at 2pm.
Get to know the team ahead of the grand final:
Tim Brown
Age: 24
Position: Coach/ Drill Sergeant
Hobbies: You're looking at it, basically a second full time job
Funniest person on the team: No favourites here
Fun fact: My teachings could quite possibly not line up with my on field performances and I often get told to lead by example… do as I say, not as I do
Rebecca Smith
Age: retirement
Position: where Tim puts me
Hobbies: taking kids to footy
Funnies person in the team: Amber, Holly
Fun fact: Mum of five boys, so rugby is basically my quiet time. I play for fun, stay for the bruises and questionable life choices, and at my age, the warm up is to check to see which body parts hurts today, getting back off the ground deserves its own cheer. I’m not slow either - I’m strategically conserving energy for the post-match drinks!
Jas
Age: 19
Position: Left Winger
Hobbies: Gym and sleeping
Funniest person in the team: Bec
Fun fact: I was once a player in the forwards
Mia
Age: 20
Position: Scrum half (first half of the season), Wing (second half of the season)
Hobbies: Music, footy, being with family and friends
Funniest person in the team: Amber (and we’ll all know about it once we get to her age)
Fun fact: It took me 20 minutes to come up with a fun fact… and this is what I came up with.
Helena
Age: 24
Position: Benchwarmer
Hobbies: Attending footy games
Funniest person in the team: Bec
Fun fact: Starts the season playing. ends the season pregnant
Hannah
Age: 20 something
Position: Prop
Hobbies: Footy, netball and beers
Funniest person in the team: Amber and Shawry
Fun fact: I didn’t know rugby union existed until I moved to Grenfell #mexican
Gab
Age: 28
Position: Tighthead prop
Hobbies: Rugby, Pub
Funniest person in the team: Bec Smith
Fun fact: I didn’t start playing rugby until I was 24
Hannah
Age: 23
Position: Flyhalf
Hobbies: Complaining about the Wallabies
Funniest person in the team: Michelle and Amber, especially when they’re together.
Fun fact: somehow I’m a qualified flying trapeze coach
Holly Shaw
Age: 28
Position: Loose Head
Hobbies: Music and footyyyy
Funniest person: Amber Taylor
Fun fact: I’m a single mum to one beautiful boy, a business owner that’s also got more tattoos then sense.
Rachel
Age: 18
Position: Second row
Hobbies: Footy, complaining
Funniest person on the team: Amber
Fun fact: I’m probably the clumsiest person on the team
Faith Smith
Age: 18
Position: Scrum Half
Hobbies: baking and footy
Funniest person: Amber Taylor
Fun fact: My Pre-game nutrition is red frogs (specifically big ones) before every footy game and I don't share them
Molly G
Age: 23
Position: Bench
Hobbies: Talking mad smack with Casey and Amber
Funnies person in the team: Amber Taylor
Fun fact: I have flown a plane before.
Rhylee Dodds
Age: 24
Position: Forward pack
Hobbies: Union, gardening and reading (book hoarder)
Funniest person in the team: Amber and Holly
Fun fact: I do bug taxidermy/insect pinning
Marley
Age: 17
Position: Wing/Centre
Hobbies: Crocheting
Funniest person in the team: Amber Taylor
Fun fact: #canworm
Michelle Walker
Age: 20
Position: Interim Centre/wing
Hobbies: Biting off more then I can chew and chewing it
Funniest person in the team: Angry Casey
Fun fact: I actually have 2 sisters. My name is Michelle not Heather or Casey.
Dana
Age: 18
Position: second row
Hobbies: footy, livestock showing
Funniest person in the team: Amber
Fun fact: I’m certified in impregnating cows
Amber Taylor
Age: 18
Position: Centre
Hobbies: picking on Shawry
Funniest person: Shawry
Fun fact: I’m the funniest on the team
Heather Walker
Age: 24
Position: Back up forward.
Hobbies: Photography, volunteering and keeping busy - mostly because I can’t say no to anything!
Funniest person in the team: Amber and Holly! Together they’re trouble!
Fun fact: I’m the smallest of the three Walker sisters, but I’m the eldest, clearly I got the short end of the stick!
Casey Walker
Age: 23
Position: Hooker
Hobbies: sculling beers, chewing on ice cubes
Funniest person in the team: Amber T and Shawry
Fun fact: My front four teeth are veneers