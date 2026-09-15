Forging friendships since 2003

Men's Shed Week was celebrated last week, shining a light on the people, places and communities that make up Australia’s Men’s Shed movement. But Men's Shed Week can't be celebrated without recognising one of Australia's pioneering rural Men's Sheds, the Grenfell Men's Shed. Officially opened in 2004, it was one of the earliest rural Men's Sheds and developed from work that the late Len Wallace had begun nearly two decades earlier supporting Vietnam veterans and other men experiencing isolation. Today, Grenfell Men's Shed continues to provide a place for friendship, creativity, practical skills and community connection. Ted Franks looks back at the origins of Grenfell Men’s Shed, the people who helped establish it and how the organisation has evolved over the past 23 years. GRENFELL MEN'S SHED, By TED FRANKS In early August 2003, an interim committee was established in Grenfell, to prepare a grant application for consideration by The Department of Veteran’s Affairs with the intention of establishing a place in the community where men could gather, share skills and learn. A number of significant needs and issues had been identified as having an impact on men in our community. Several categories of men such as veterans, retirees, the unemployed, the socially isolated and the elderly, to name a few, were seen to be suffering from a distinct lack of opportunity to informally gather, interact, learn and support each other. A meeting place to address these needs was seen as a positive step in providing for many men in the community. The prime mover in this endeavour, was the late Len Wallace who had worked with many men over the years, many of whom needed support, socialisation and education. Len, being a Vietnam veteran, with an engineering background and a wide range of trade skills, had a broad understanding of the value of “hands on” activities and the therapeutic outcomes these activities provided. The seemingly simple, but at times complex, mission of what would become the Weddin Community Men’s Shed was born. DVA, impressed by the concept, provided the initial funding and thus the concept became reality. Our mission, “To enjoy each other’s company, promote self-worth and safe, healthy work ethics, while developing and sharing skills that benefit both the individual and the community” was launched. The establishment of the shed, the first regional Men’s Shed, was secured with the leasing of the Heritage Rail Goods Shed from State Rail with the assistance of Weddin Shire Council. Hundreds of hours of volunteer work to ready the premises, with the support of Rail Heritage, was undertaken in late 2003 and early 2004. This involved much rebuilding of the southern annexe after cleaning up the result of pigeon occupation from previous decades, the replacement of floors, installing access ramps and of course installing numerous machines and tools. An official opening took place on 17 July 2004. Weddin Community Services, in the early years of the shed, was a major supporter and as well, proved a valuable partner and resource. We, for legal and insurance purposes, originally existed under their umbrella until the shed itself was eventually incorporated and Weddin Community Men’s Shed became Grenfell Men’s Shed. In 2022 associate members were given membership and thus today it has become Grenfell Men’s (and Hen’s) Shed a member shed of the Australian Men’s Shed Association. In 2004, it was interesting to see the tremendous interest the shed generated in many, many rural communities. The huge number of visitors at the shed in the early years, seeking ideas as to how to establish their own shed was indeed remarkable and a testament to the concept of giving men a space to gather and help, and be helped. The growth in the number of regional sheds really did prove John Williamson’s advice that “All Australian boys need a shed". Today the shed has 4 activity areas: A metal fabrication space complete with welding, plasma cutting, folding and metal turning facilities. There is a large wood workshop within the Goods Shed and a 40 foot container adjacent for timber storage. A rail carriage/buffet car which provides a quiet meeting area complete with kitchen and bathroom facilities. There is also a former site office that serves as an Art and Craft room. The shed is currently open from 9am till noon on Mondays and Tuesdays and welcomes visitors at those times. Prospective members are welcome to come and check out the shed during opening hours.