Forging friendships since 2003

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<p>Grenfell Men\\'s (and Hen\\'s) Shed has become a valuable community space over its 23 years. PHOTO: Grenfell Men\\'s Shed </p>\\n
<p>Grenfell Men\\'s (and Hen\\'s) Shed has become a valuable community space over its 23 years. PHOTO: Grenfell Men\\'s Shed </p>\\n

Grenfell Men's (and Hen's) Shed has become a valuable community space over its 23 years. PHOTO: Grenfell Men's Shed

'All Australian boys need a shed' - Men's Shed Week celebrates 23 years of shedding in Grenfell
September 15, 2026 • 11:25
Updated, September 15, 2026 • 11:26

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