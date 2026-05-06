Five people have been charged and drugs have been seized as part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal supply of prohibited drugs in the State’s south.

In February 2026, Strike Force Zubson was established by officers attached to The Hume Police District to investigate the alleged supply of methamphetamine and cannabis in Young.

Following extensive inquiries, about 7.45am yesterday (Wednesday 29 April 2026), detectives, with the assistance of The Hume Proactive Crime Team, executed search warrants at two homes on Clifton and Allanan Streets, in Young.

At the Clifton Street home, police allegedly located and seized cannabis, methamphetamine, and cash. A 42-year-old man was arrested on scene.

At the Allanan Street home, police allegedly located and seized cannabis, methamphetamine, and mobile phones. A 56-year-old woman was arrested on scene.

Police subsequently executed a third search warrant at a premises on Hardy Street, Young, where a 48-year-old woman was arrested.

All three were taken to Young Police Station, where the 56-year-old woman was charged with 31 counts of supply prohibited drug less than or equal to small quantity, two counts of supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, recklessly deal with proceeds of crime less than or equal to $5000, and possess prohibited drug.

She was refused bail to appear at Local Bail Division – Court 5 today (Thursday 30 April 2026).

The 48-year-old woman was charged with six counts of supply prohibited drug less than or equal to small quantity and supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis. She was granted condition bail to appear at Young Local Court on Sunday 3 May 2026.

The man was charged with 11 counts of supply prohibited drug less than or equal to small quantity, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, two counts of possess prohibited drug, and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime less than or equal to $5000.

He was granted condition bail to appear at Young Local Court on Tuesday 5 May 2026.

Following further inquiries, about 8.10am today (Thursday 30 April 2026), investigators with the assistance of The Hume Crime Prevention Team, executed a search warrant at a home on Musgrave Street, Young, and arrested a 27-year-old man.

At the home, police allegedly located and seized cannabis and cannabis seeds, as well as ammunition, a gel blaster, and mobile phones.

The man was taken to Young Police Station, where he was charged with seven counts of supply prohibited drug less than or equal to small quantity, possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis, and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime less than or equal to $5000.

He was granted condition bail to appear at Young Local Court on Monday 4 May 2026.

About 11.10am, a 29-year-old man was arrested at a home on Barwang Street, Young

He was taken to Young Police station where he was charged with contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO (Domestic) and was refused bail to appear at Local Bail Division Court today (Thursday 30 April 2026).

A short time later, a 31-year-old woman was arrested at a home on Bruce Street, Young.

She was taken to Young Police Station where she was charged with two counts of supply prohibited drug less than or equal to small quantity and possess/attempt to prescribed restricted substance.

The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Young Local Court on Wednesday 3 June 2026.

Investigations continue.