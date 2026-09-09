First crop swap a blooming success

Gardeners, growers and food lovers gathered in Taylor Park on Wednesday morning for Weddin Landcare's first Crop Swap, held as part of the Grenfell Community Produce Project. The inaugural event attracted a mix of regular supporters and newcomers, with participants exchanging homegrown produce, seeds and gardening knowledge in a relaxed community setting. Weddin Landcare said it was pleasing to see new faces among the crowd as people swapped an impressive range of fresh produce and shared tips on growing food locally. Tables were filled with an abundance of citrus fruit, spinach, herbs, seeds, homemade jam and olives. One standout item, a standard rose which quickly found a new home. Weddin Landcare said everyone left with something to take home and there was still plenty remaining to donate to the Grenfell Food Hall. Following the success of the first event, Weddin Landcare plans to continue the Crop Swap on the first Wednesday of each month with the next gathering scheduled for Wednesday 7 October from 8am to 9.30am at Taylor Park. Participants are asked to meet near the barbecue area and look for the Landcare flag. For more information, contact Claire on 0493 416 442. The initiative is supported through the NSW Landcare Enabling Program, a partnership between Local Land Services and Landcare NSW, with support from the NSW Government.