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First crop swap a blooming success

<p>The inaugural Weddin Landcare crop swap attracted a mix of regular supporters and newcomers. PHOTO: Weddin Landcare</p>\\n
<p>The inaugural Weddin Landcare crop swap attracted a mix of regular supporters and newcomers. PHOTO: Weddin Landcare</p>\\n

The inaugural Weddin Landcare crop swap attracted a mix of regular supporters and newcomers. PHOTO: Weddin Landcare

Keep up to date with Weddin Landcare with their next Crop Swap taking place 7 October
September 9, 2026 • 04:00

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