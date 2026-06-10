Jethro Fenton and Bridie Forde from The Henry Lawson High School have travelled to NSW Parliament in Sydney as part of the annual Secondary Schools Student Leadership Program.

Student leaders from across the Cootamundra electorate joined them to learn about constitutional and parliamentary processes.

The program, delivered jointly by the NSW Parliament’s Education and Engagement team and Government House, gives student leaders the opportunity to meet elected representatives and engage directly with the state’s decision-makers.

Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, welcomed the students and heard from them about the issues they believe are important to young people in regional NSW.

“These students are already demonstrating the qualities of leadership through their service to their schools and communities, and they should be incredibly proud of representing their regions at NSW Parliament,” Ms Cooke said.

“One of the best parts of this program is giving young people the opportunity to see democracy and leadership in action, while also encouraging them to have confidence in their own voices and ideas.”

Ms Cooke said this year’s cohort demonstrated an outstanding level of enthusiasm and maturity.

“Our regional communities should feel incredibly optimistic about the future because we have such capable and community-minded young people stepping forward as leaders,” she said.

“I hope every student who attended feels empowered and proud of the important role they play in their school and local community.”