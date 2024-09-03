PHOTO
There was a large number of entries for the Grenfell Show Showjumping competition with locals and visitors alike vying for the top prizes over the six competitions.
The course was designed and judged by local Clinton Hedger who had a huge day with the first round kicking off at 45cm and going all the way up to a 120cm Grand Prix class.
Riders and horses of all ages and abilities competed against each other with prizemoney for the top places in each round.
The results from last Saturday's competition were:
Class 1 - Cross Rails Super 2 phase Max 45cm
1st Hayley Hampton Scully
2nd Melinda Floyd TYWYSOC COCH
3rd Leisha Nowlan Opal
4th Kerri Dunn Armanil Park Showgirl
5th Phoebe Marr Cherrington Music Man
6th Evie Dunphy Rivington Zali
Class 2 60cm AM7
1st Hailey Lennon Lottie
2nd Phoebe Marr Montana Braveheart
3rd Michael Jasprizza Billy
4th Phoebe Marr Cherrington Music Man
5th Melinda Floyd TYWYSOC COCH
6th Steph Quarmby Eternal Diamond
Class 3 75cm AM7
1st Breanna Lennon BH The Menance
2nd Hailey Lennon Lottie
3rd Tony Priestly Queens Will Play
4th Breanna Lennon BH Maximum Suspense
5th Michael Jasprizza Billy
6th Grace Kaveney Lionart
Class 4 90cm A2
1st Breanna Lennon BH The Menance
2nd Vicki Cowdrey Anembo Von Choux
3rd Michael Jasprizza Billy
4th Kylie Cooley Jet Setter
5th Tony Priestly Queens Will Play
6th Kylie Cooley Wallaroo Viper
Class 5 100cm AM7
1st Stephanie Mackillop TM For Your Eyes Only
2nd Alyssa Cochrane Cut Em Up
3rd Kylie Cooley Wallaroo Cougar
4th Stephanie Mackillop TM Christiana Ronaldo
5th Hailey Lennon BH Sanchez El Diablo
6th Shane Evans Balou Barbaresco
Class 6 110cm AM7
1st Kylie Coolie Wallaroo Jaguar
2nd Stephanie Mackillop TM For Your Eyes Only
3rd Shane Evans Balou Barbaresco
4th Alexandra Martin Eddie
5th Alyssa Cochrane Cut Em Up
6th Tony Priestley Daibyn Fairings Kiss
Class 7 115-120cm Grand Prix
1st Kylie Cooley Wallaroo Jaguar
2nd Tony Priestly Daley Play
3rd Vicki Cowdrey Anembo GI Joe
4th Tony Priestly Daibyn Fairings Kiss
5th Alexandra Martin Eddie