There was a large number of entries for the Grenfell Show Showjumping competition with locals and visitors alike vying for the top prizes over the six competitions.

The course was designed and judged by local Clinton Hedger who had a huge day with the first round kicking off at 45cm and going all the way up to a 120cm Grand Prix class.

Riders and horses of all ages and abilities competed against each other with prizemoney for the top places in each round.

The results from last Saturday's competition were:

Class 1 - Cross Rails Super 2 phase Max 45cm

1st Hayley Hampton Scully

2nd Melinda Floyd TYWYSOC COCH

3rd Leisha Nowlan Opal

4th Kerri Dunn Armanil Park Showgirl

5th Phoebe Marr Cherrington Music Man

6th Evie Dunphy Rivington Zali

Class 2 60cm AM7

1st Hailey Lennon Lottie

2nd Phoebe Marr Montana Braveheart

3rd Michael Jasprizza Billy

4th Phoebe Marr Cherrington Music Man

5th Melinda Floyd TYWYSOC COCH

6th Steph Quarmby Eternal Diamond

Class 3 75cm AM7

1st Breanna Lennon BH The Menance

2nd Hailey Lennon Lottie

3rd Tony Priestly Queens Will Play

4th Breanna Lennon BH Maximum Suspense

5th Michael Jasprizza Billy

6th Grace Kaveney Lionart

Class 4 90cm A2

1st Breanna Lennon BH The Menance

2nd Vicki Cowdrey Anembo Von Choux

3rd Michael Jasprizza Billy

4th Kylie Cooley Jet Setter

5th Tony Priestly Queens Will Play

6th Kylie Cooley Wallaroo Viper

Class 5 100cm AM7

1st Stephanie Mackillop TM For Your Eyes Only

2nd Alyssa Cochrane Cut Em Up

3rd Kylie Cooley Wallaroo Cougar

4th Stephanie Mackillop TM Christiana Ronaldo

5th Hailey Lennon BH Sanchez El Diablo

6th Shane Evans Balou Barbaresco

Class 6 110cm AM7

1st Kylie Coolie Wallaroo Jaguar

2nd Stephanie Mackillop TM For Your Eyes Only

3rd Shane Evans Balou Barbaresco

4th Alexandra Martin Eddie

5th Alyssa Cochrane Cut Em Up

6th Tony Priestley Daibyn Fairings Kiss

Class 7 115-120cm Grand Prix

1st Kylie Cooley Wallaroo Jaguar

2nd Tony Priestly Daley Play

3rd Vicki Cowdrey Anembo GI Joe

4th Tony Priestly Daibyn Fairings Kiss

5th Alexandra Martin Eddie