Farmers urged to attend native vegetation mapping meeting in Grenfell

Farmers will have the opportunity to learn more about NSW's native vegetation mapping and what it could mean for their properties, farming operations and land values at at community meeting next week. NSW Farmers and Local Land Services (LLS) are presenting the meeting at the Criterion Hotel on 20 October, following the rollout of native vegetation mapping across NSW farmland on 31 August. Organisers say many farmers are only now beginning to understand the potential implications of the mapping for their properties, including how they manage their land and the activities they can undertake. The meeting will provide updates on compliance requirements, explain processes farmers may need to follow and outline steps they can take to better understand and protect their rights. Farmers will also hear about actions being taken by other NSW Farmers branches and have the opportunity to ask questions and contribute to the discussion. Native vegetation mapping can have significant implications for land management, making it important for landholders to understand how mapped areas may affect their individual properties. Organisers are encouraging farmers to attend to become better informed about their obligations and the potential implications for property valuations. You do not have to be a NSW Farmers member to attend. The meeting will be held at the Criterion Hotel on Tuesday 20 October from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Seats can be reserved through Humanitix at https://events.humanitix.com/urgent-native-vegetation-mapping-grenfell Everyone is encouraged to book ahead and attend with questions about how the mapping may affect their land.