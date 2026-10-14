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Farmers urged to attend native vegetation mapping meeting in Grenfell

<p>NSW Farmers and Local Land Services will be holding a meeting at the Criterion Hotel 20 October.</p>\\n
<p>NSW Farmers and Local Land Services will be holding a meeting at the Criterion Hotel 20 October.</p>\\n

NSW Farmers and Local Land Services will be holding a meeting at the Criterion Hotel 20 October.

Community meeting to shed light on land mapping
October 14, 2026 • 03:00

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