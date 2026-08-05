Local farmers will have the chance to learn from some of the region's most innovative agricultural businesses when Weddin Landcare hosts a three-day grazing and cropping bus tour across the northern Central West this month.

The tour, running from 19 to 21 August as part of Weddin Landcare's Over the Fence Project, will take participants from Grenfell to Forbes, Yeoval, Narromine, Coonabarabran, Gunnedah and Mullaley, visiting progressive farming enterprises and hearing directly from the people behind them.

Designed to encourage knowledge sharing and practical learning, the tour will feature visits to four properties and businesses showcasing sustainable farming, soil health, grazing management and innovative cropping systems.

Participants will have plenty of opportunities to ask questions and discuss ideas with host farmers.

A highlight of the trip will be a full day at AgQuip Field Day in Gunnedah, one of Australia's premier agricultural events.

For those looking for a different experience, an alternative day trip to Warrumbungle National Park will also be available for a small group.

Among the sites to be visited is Topsoil Organics at Forbes, a family-owned business that transforms organic waste into certified compost and other recovered resources, helping improve soil health while diverting green waste from landfill.

Tour participants will also visit the property of Mel and Dave Kiel near Yeoval.

The Kiels operate a productive cattle trading enterprise alongside a successful mobile diesel mechanic business.

Mel, a respected grazing educator and owner of KLR Marketing School, is well known for promoting profitable and resilient grazing systems, as well as the importance of physical and mental wellbeing in farm decision-making.

Another stop will be Willydah Pty Ltd near Narromine, operated by Bruce and Roz Maynard and their family.

Bruce Maynard is nationally recognised for developing the pioneering "No-Kill" cropping system, which combines disc seeding, strategic grazing and the elimination of synthetic fertilisers and pesticides.

During the visit, Bruce and Roz's son Liam Maynard will discuss the management approaches being used on the property to improve soil health, biodiversity and farm profitability.

The final farm visit will be to the Liverpool Plains farming operation of Scott, Jo and George McCalman near Mullaley.

Their mixed cropping enterprise focuses on maintaining year-round ground cover and improving soil health through practices such as zero-till farming, controlled traffic systems, diverse crop rotations and cover cropping.

The heavily subsidised tour costs $200 per person for single accommodation or $175 per person twin share, with discounts available for couples.

The fee includes coach travel, host farmer presentations, daytime meals on two days and two nights' accommodation.

The group will depart from the Weddin Community Native Nursery, at 7.30am on Wednesday 19August, returning at approximately 5pm on Friday 21 August 21.

Bookings close on 7 August and can be made online at: https://events.humanitix.com/central-west-grazing-and-cropping-bus-trip

The bus trip is supported by the Australian Government through funding from the Climate-Smart Agriculture Program under the Natural Heritage Trust.