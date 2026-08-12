There comes a time in almost every woman's life when her body starts changing in ways she never expected.

Perhaps sleep becomes elusive. You wake at three o'clock in the morning and simply can't get back to sleep.

You find yourself forgetting names, walking into rooms wondering why you're there, or feeling exhausted even after a full night's rest.

Maybe your clothes don't fit quite the same, your joints ache, your patience feels shorter than it used to, or you simply don't feel like yourself anymore.

For many women, these changes arrive quietly. For others, they seem to happen almost overnight.

Yet despite menopause being something every woman will experience, many of us still don't talk about it.

We quietly wonder whether what we're feeling is "normal."

We tell ourselves we're just getting older.

We push through.

The reality is that menopause is far more than hot flushes. It affects our hormones, certainly, but it can also influence our sleep, heart health, brain function, bone health, mood, metabolism and overall wellbeing.

The more we understand what's happening inside our bodies, the better equipped we are to care for ourselves.

That's exactly why I created Menopause – The Journey - Monthly Workshops.

It's a place where rural women can come together, ask questions, hear from trusted experts, enjoy a beautiful meal and leave feeling informed, encouraged and connected.

Because no woman should ever feel she has to navigate this stage of life alone.

Our first workshop for 2026 welcomes back the wonderful Chicky Hampshire – The Chef and The Nutritionist.

If you've been wondering why your body has changed, why your sleep isn't what it used to be, why the weight seems harder to shift or what foods actually help during menopause, this workshop has been designed especially for you.

Come along, bring a friend and join a room full of women who simply understand.

Menopause – The Journey. You'll be surprised who's along for the ride.

Menopause – The Journey will be held at the Grenfell Community Hub on Sunday 30 August from 11am to 2pm.

A nourishing healthy lunch, refreshments and a comprehensive take-home workbook will be included the overall cost of $155 per person.

If you book with four friends you'll each receive 10% off your ticket by contacting Chicky for your discount code on 0411 611 902.

For more information about Chicky head to www.thechefandthenutritionist.com.au or for more information about the event reach out to Tracey McKellar on 0417 024 225.