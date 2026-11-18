BELOW THE CANOPY EXHIBIT Until 25 November Below the Canopy brings together a collection of recent paintings that reflect A. Wayne Miles’ enduring connection to the Australian bush. At the heart of the exhibition is a series inspired by the landscape as experienced from beneath the sheltering canopy-where filtered light, shifting colour and tangled branches create a world that is both intimate and expansive. “As a child, I spent countless hours exploring the bush near my home. I still vividly remember the reassuring feeling of walking across the soft leaf litter, enclosed by the trees above. Beneath the canopy, the bush became a place of wonder, refuge and quiet discovery.” Miles invites viewers to rediscover the Australian landscape from an uncommon perspective-one shaped as much by recollection as observation. Below the Canopy is an invitation to pause and reconnect with the quiet beauty and enduring presence of the bush. Miles' work will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery. EUGOWRA CHRISTMAS SHOPPING NIGHT FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER Eugowra's annual Christmas Shopping night is on again, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Businesses will be open and there will be local street stalls. HILLTOPS CHRISTMAS TREE FARM OPEN NIGHT Saturday 21 November Get into the Christmas spirit with a festive evening featuring market stalls, Christmas carols, a visit from Santa, an RFS barbecue and the chance to tag your own Christmas tree from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the Hilltops Christmas Tree Farm. Entry is $10 per car, with all proceeds supporting Young Crisis Accommodation Centre. Tickets must be pre-purchased, with no gate sales available. Address: Hilltops Christmas Tree Farm, 67 Dananbilla Drive, Young RUGBY CLUB TRIVIA NIGHT Friday 27 November Think you’ve got what it takes to be crowned Trivia Champs? The Grenfell Rugby Club Trivia Night is almost here! Round up your smartest mates, family, or work crew and get ready for a night full of laughs, brain-busting questions, and friendly banter. This night of testing your knowledge will be held at the Grenfell Bowling Club with registrations starting at 6.30pm and eyes down at 7.30pm. Cost is $10 per person with teams up to 6 people. Whether you’re in it to win it or just keen for a great Friday night out at the Bowlo, Grenfell Rugby Club can't wait to see you there! LIVE AFTER FIVE: BILL AND TYLER CHAMBERS Saturday 28 November Join Bulla Creek for Live After Five in November. An intimate night of swapping songs and guitars between father and son, Bill and Tyler Chambers. This talented father-and-son duo brings together the best of country, folk, blues and rock, with great guitar work and plenty of character. They’ll be singing some old songs and also sharing some off their upcoming albums. Doors will open from 5pm with Trang Hue Vietnamese food truck and the bar available, with the show kicking off at 7pm. Tickets are essential. Head to their website or visit https://www.trybooking.com/au/event/1669162 COWRA CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL Saturday, 28 November Cowra's main street will be transformed into a festive wonderland as the annual Cowra Christmas Festival returns, bringing together markets, entertainment, food and family activities for an evening of Christmas celebrations. Held along Kendal and Macquarie streets, the festival will run from 4pm to 8pm, offering four hours of festive entertainment in the heart of Cowra. GIRL GUIDE MARKETS Sunday 29 November The Grenfell Girl Guides Markets will be held from 9am to 2pm. It’s a great opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, browse the stalls and support local businesses, while helping raise funds for the Grenfell Girl Guides. Stall sites are $20 each. To book, contact the team on 0429 631 505 or email lghowell@bigpond.com. CROP SWAP Wednesday 2 December At Weddin Landcare's last Crop Swap, rhubarb, ginger beer, eggs, stunning bunches of roses, fresh herbs, lettuce, spinach, pumpkin and lots of seedlings were swap. If you want to be part of the next Crop Swap head to Taylor Park (meet at the barbeques and look out for the Landcare flag) from 8am to 9.30am to be part of the initiative. MEALS ON WHEELS COMMUNITY LUNCHEON Thursday 3 December - RSVP by 23 November Meals on Wheels invites you to come and join them for their Community Christmas Luncheon. The luncheon will be held at the Grenfell Bowling Club from 11.30am to 2pm with cost at $20 per person. Enjoy lots of fun, luck door, raffles, entertainment and all the trimmings of Christmas. Everyone is welcome! Bring a friends or neighbour, spread the love and enjoy the Christmas cheer. RSVP by Monday 23 November to Natalie or Robyn on 6343 2233 to secure a seat. LATE NIGHT SHOPPING Friday 4 December From 5pm to 7pm roam the main streets of Grenfell for a family-friendly evening of festive fun, local shopping and community spirit. Christmas songs will play through the street PA as you stroll between businesses and activities. Keep an eye out for roaming Santa, who’ll be spreading Christmas cheer and handing out lolly bags. Visit the Community Hub to explore the Mini Makers Market and write a letter to Santa. You can also snap a festive photo at the Christmas Scene. Please note that the road will remain open to traffic throughout the evening. Bring the family, support local businesses and celebrate the start of the festive season in the heart of Grenfell. THE LITTLE GALLERY 2026 EXHIBITIONS The Little Gallery showcases and sells artwork on behalf of the members of the Grenfell Artist Inc. group. The gallery is open every Monday 10am - 2pm (excluding Christmas school holidays) and the first Saturday of every month from 11am to 2pm. Throughout the year the gallery also has exhibitions on show. From the Garden and Beyond will be exhibited on 5 December, 12 December and 19 December. CARAGABAL CHRISTMAS PARTY Friday 18 December Christmas is coming to Caragabal! Enjoy a festive evening at the Caragabal Hall Christmas Street Party. Bring the family along for a night of Christmas cheer, with plenty of fun for the kids and a little something for everyone. There will be a sausage sizzle, raffles, drinks, lollies and ice blocks for the kids, refreshments from the Caragabal Pub and a special visit from Santa Claus. It all kicks off from 5.30pm. For enquiries, contact Donna on 0410 800 855. Want to add to this list? Send the details to journalist Madeline Blackstock at mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au or call 0478 675 220