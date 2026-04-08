KIDS DECORATING WORKSHOP

Thursday, 9 April

Got a sweet tooth and love getting creative? Come along to a fun-filled kids decorating class with Mandy from Mandy’s Cakes and Cupcakes! Learn how to decorate delicious treats and pick up some cool tricks of the trade, all in a relaxed and fun environment from 12pm to 3pm at Mandy’s Shop Front on 154 Burrangong Street, Grenfell. This is a free event for youth 10 years and up. Spots are limited – bookings are essential by calling (02) 6343 2059 or email info@visitweddin.com.au.

ESSENCE OF EXPRESSION EXHIBIT

Friday, 10 April - 27 May

Exhibition "Essence of Expression" by Forbes Painting Group will be on display at the Grenfell Art Gallery from 10 April to 27 May. The exhibition features a display of eclectic works that are linked by the expression of colour and emotion. This vibrant exhibition brings together a diverse group of contemporary artists from Forbes whose works celebrate the raw power of expression in mainly two dimensional form, featuring acrylic, oil, watercolour, drawing and mixed media works.

GRENFELL PANTHERS HOME GAME

Friday, 10 April

Grenfell panthers are back on the field, kicking of the 2026 season at home. They will face the Young Yabbies in what promises to be a contest not to be missed. More details to come.

GRENFELL PICNIC RACES

Saturday, 11 April

The Grenfell Picnic Races are only weeks away! There will be a TAB van and local bookmakers, private marquee sites, bar and canteen, live music, kids entertainment, novelty events, fashions on the field and $3000 in cash prizes up for grabs! No BYOG or glass bottles. There will be a courtesy bus for a gold coin donation. Buses will leave from Grenfell to the racecourse from 11.30am to 1pm and return from 5.30pm to 7pm. Tickets are available now via the link below: https://www.123tix.com.au/.../2026-grenfell-picnic-races

PCYC YOUNG BUS TRIP

Monday, 13 April

Visit PCYC Young these school holidays! From 8:45am – 3:30pm there will be painting with artist Megan Holt, boxing with the PCYC team followed by lunch at Chinaman’s Dam. Hop on the bus, try something new, and enjoy a full day of fun with friends! Bus departs from Forbes Street, Grenfell. This event is free for youth 12 years up. Spots are limited, so bookings are essential by calling (02) 6343 2059 or email info@visitweddin.com.au

LIBRARY ACTIVITY

Wednesday, 15 April

Looking for something fun and creative for the kids these holidays? Why not go to the Grenfell Public Library and get creative in a book jacket lab workshop. The Grenfell Library is excited to welcome Antariksa from Orange Library for this special creative session which is perfect for kids who love being hands-on, creative and a little bit messy. This workshop is for kids aged 7-12 and will start at 2pm for a 3.30pm finish. Spots are limited, so be sure to book early on Eventbrite.com

GYM FITNESS WITH KIM

Wednesday, 15 April

Looking for something fun to do these April school holidays? Come and get moving with Kim from KB5Fitness! This will be an action-packed workshops where you can try something new, burn off some energy, and have a great time with friends! This mixed circuit class will start at 11.30am at the KB5Fitness Gym at 100 Main Street, Grenfell. If you're up to challenge yourself with a circuit, this session is all about fun, fitness, and giving it a go! This is a free event for youth 12 years up and spots are limited – bookings are essential by calling (02) 6343 2059 or email info@visitweddin.com.au. Don’t forget to bring a towel and a drink bottle.

BOOK LAUNCH AT GRENFELL LIBRARY

Friday, 17 April

Grenfell identity Anthony Grose aka Tony Haley will be launching his memoir Name Dropping at the Grenfell Library and you're invited. From 6 to 7.30pm visit the Library for a fun evening as Tony shares his many stories as he officially launches his book. Come along, support a local author, and enjoy a great night out in the community. Book your spot here: https://tinyurl.com/5wccd8yp

CANCELLED: PCYC YOUNG BUS TRIP

Friday, 17 April

Visit PCYC Young these school holidays! From 8:45am – 3:30pm have fun painting with Megan Holt and get active with acrobatics and rhythmic gymnastics with the PCYC team followed by lunch at Anderson Park. Hop on the bus, try something new, and enjoy a full day of fun with friends! Bus departs from Forbes Street, Grenfell. This is a free event for youth 12 years up and spots are limited – bookings are essential by calling (02) 6343 2059 or email info@visitweddin.com.au

GRENFELL GOANNAS CALCUTTA

Saturday, 18 April

Join the Grenfell Goannas and Girlannas at the Criterion Hotel for the annual Grenfell Goannas Jersey Auction, Calcutta and Season Launch. It’s always a great night and the perfect way to kick off the 2026 season. Stay tuned for more details and an explanation of how the Calcutta works on the Grenfell Goannas Facebook page.

ANZAC DAY

Saturday, 25 April

There will be commemorations and services held in Grenfell during ANZAC Day hosted by the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch. 5am Gunfire Breakfast at the Criterion Hotel, 5.45am Dawn Service at the Grenfell Memorial Park, 7am Wet Breakfast at Criterion Hotel, 8am Pilgrimage to Grenfell Cemetery to pay respects to departed veterans, 10.45am march proceeds to the Cenotaph via Main Street, 11am Commemorative Service at the Grenfell Memorial Park and from 2pm Two-Up at the Criterion Hotel.

EDIBLE GARDEN TOUR

Thursday, 30 April

Join Weddin Landcare for an exciting journey through the edible gardens of Grenfell. You will explore three thriving community gardens that are part of the Grenfell Community Produce Project and take a peek at two private gardens. You will also make a stop at the Grenfell Food Hall for some delicious refreshments. RSVP by 27 April at https://weddinlandcare.com.au/edible-garden-tour/

FELICITY URQUHART AND JOSH CUNNINGHAM

Saturday, 2 May

Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham are touring Australia to celebrate the release of their third studio album, Everything Around You. With a blend of folk, country, blues and roots unmistakably their own, Felicity and Josh pair world-class musicianship with down-to-earth performances that feel warm and inviting like a conversation with old firends. Book your spot now at https://www.trybooking.com/DHYAS $50 per person plus booking fees.

HENRY LAWSON FESTIVAL

5-8 June

The beloved Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts, held on the June Long Weekend, celebrates creativity, community, and culture over four incredible days. Find out more at www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au

GRENFELL MOTORCYCLE SHOW N SHINE

Sunday, 7 June

Save the date for the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Clubs Motorcycle Show N Shine during the June Long Weekend. There will be various trophies up for grabs! More details to come.

SERENDIPITY EXHIBITION

10 June - 22 July

"Serendipity" by Western Artists Group will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery. This exhibition brings together a group of like-minded artists from the Dubbo region, united by a shared commitment to creative exploration and individual expression. Working across a diverse range of mediums and substrates, the artists employ techniques using artists’ pen, watercolour, acrylic and oils on canvas, board and watercolour paper. Each artist’s cultural background and life experiences play an important role in shaping their creative practice.

RSL COMMEMORATIVE DINING-IN NIGHT

Saturday, 1 August - Bookings close 24 July

Join the Grenfell RSL for a formal Commemorative Dining-In Night themed around a Royal Australian Air Force Mess Dinner at the Grenfell Country Club. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of tradition, camaraderie, and ceremony, including an explanation and conduct of a formal RAAF mess dinner. The evening will feature pre-dinner drinks, canapés, a three-course meal, and toasting port, with black tie / evening wear encouraged. Tickets will be approximately $80 per person (TBA) and veterans and one guest will be $40 each. Bookings close 24 July. Tickets will not be available on the night. Secure your place early and experience a memorable evening honouring military tradition.

VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

Tuesday, 18 August

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the 2026 Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veterans Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community. The Commemorative Service will commence at 5:15 pm at the Memorial Park. The service will include; The Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath), I was only 19 and Advance Australia Fair to be sung live. Following the service, post service drinks and smally eats will be held at the Grenfell Country Club, all members of the public are welcome to attend and share a drink with the Weddin Shires Veterans’. Bookings essential, no walk ins. Contact Glen Ivins President of the Grenfell RSL Sub Branch at grenfellsb@rslnsw.org.au for more information and bookings.

CEF SPRING BALL

Saturday, 29 August

Save the date! Join Country Education Foundation of Grenfell for a fantastic night of live music with Easy Goin at the Grenfell Bowling Club. Gather your friends, book a table, and enjoy delicious grazing platters while you relax or hit the dance floor. More details to come!

GRENFELL SHOW

4-5 September

Save the date! In previous years, attendees enjoyed a range of activities and events including: pavilions displays, the Red Shed Bar, giant sandpit, tractor pull, guinea pig races, live music, fireworks, horse and livestock events, reptile display, Junior Showgirl and Stockman and market and food stalls. For more information on this years show check out The Grenfell Show on Facebook or visit their website.

CARAGABAL SHEEP RACES

Saturday, 12 September

The Caragabal Sheep Races are back for another legendary day of country fun. Held on the picturesque grounds of the Caragabal Golf Course, this iconic community event promises a packed program of quirky entertainment, family-friendly activities, and good old-fashioned hospitality. The event features full bar and canteen facilities and free camping is available right on the golf course, and the atmosphere will carry on into the night with live music and fire buckets under the stars.

GRENFELL JOCKEY CLUB RACES

Saturday, 26 September

Henry Lawson ‘Loaded Dog’ HCP and Grenfell Cup Day. Enjoy a fun family day out at the races. More details closer to the date!

WEDDIN MOUNTAIN MUSTER

Sunday, 27 September

The 2026 Weddin Mountain Muster will be the 25th year the Muster will take place! So gear up for another fantastic week of riding, camping and laughs. Set your alarms for 1 April when entries go live. For more information pop on to the Weddin Mountain Muster website https://www.weddinmountainmuster.com.au/

GRENFELL MODIFIED TRACTOR PULL

Saturday, 17 October

Get ready for high-octane action as the Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull roars back into town at the Grenfell Showground. Hosted by the Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association, this family-friendly event promises an afternoon of power, noise, and adrenaline-pumping fun. Stay updated by following Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull on social media. Don’t miss one of the loudest, most thrilling events in the region!

Want to add to this list? Email mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au