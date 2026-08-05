A WORK IN PROGRESS EXHIBITION

Until 2 September

Jillian Reidy has spent much of her career inspiring others to find meaning and expression through art, teaching generations of students, including many at Grenfell’s local high school, The Henry Lawson High School. In recent years, she has reconnected with her own creative practice, embracing and rediscovering her identity as an artist. A Work in Progress is a reflection of Jillian’s artistic journey over the past eight years, a period of exploration, experimentation and personal growth. Spanning a range of disciplines including portraiture, printmaking, photography and glasswork, the exhibition showcases the evolution of both her skills and creative vision. Each piece represents a moment along the path rather than a final destination, celebrating the idea that art, like life, is continually changing, developing and unfolding. This exhibition is both a personal reflection and a testament to the ongoing nature of creative growth. A Work in Progress will be on exhibit in the Grenfell Art Gallery.

GALARI RIVER ARTS FESTIVAL

Saturday 8 August

The Galari River Arts Festival will return to Forbes bigger than ever this year, with a 10-day program celebrating creativity, collaboration and community involvement. The main festival day – Saturday 8 August – will see activities spread across Lions Park and Wheogo Park, offering a diverse mix of entertainment and experiences: live music, markets and food vendors, yoga, storytelling and meditation sessions, and lantern parade in the evening. Between the two venues, Bates’ Bridge will be closed for the day and actually provide the platform for the first performance of the day. For more information visit the Galari River Arts Forbes Inc Facebook page.

NETWORKING EVENT

Tuesday 11 August

Weddin Networking Event will be held from 5.30pm to 7pm at the Criterion Hotel. Connect with local tourism operators, businesses and community members at this relaxed networking evening hosted by Destination Network Central West. Meet the team representing Destination NSW, the NSW Government’s tourism agency, and learn how they support the growth of tourism and the visitor economy across Grenfell, Weddin Shire and the wider Central West region. It’s a great opportunity to hear about current initiatives, ask questions, share ideas and make valuable local connections. Whether you’re involved in tourism, hospitality, events or simply have an interest in promoting our region, everyone is welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be provided. Please RSVP via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/destination-network-central-west-weddin-networking-tickets-1993650956679

BRIBBAREE WINTER MARKET

Sunday 16 August

Bribbaree Memorial Hall is inviting stall holders and seekers after bargains and good buys to a Winter Market and Car Boot Sale at the hall on 16 August from 9am to 2pm. Outside sites will be $5 per table and indoor tables will be $10. There will also be a BBQ sausage sizzle. If you are interested in selling un-wanted household goods, craft items, fruits and vegetables please contact Joy on 0417 587 014 or Rosemary on 0439 349 294 to book a site.

VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

Tuesday 18 August

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the 2026 Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veterans Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community. The Commemorative Service will commence at 5:15 pm at the Memorial Park. The service will include; The Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath), I was only 19 and Advance Australia Fair to be sung live. Following the service, post service drinks and smally eats will be held at the Grenfell Country Club, all members of the public are welcome to attend and share a drink with the Weddin Shires Veterans’. Bookings essential, no walk ins. Contact Glen Ivins President of the Grenfell RSL Sub Branch at grenfellsb@rslnsw.org.au for more information and bookings.

HAT AND BAG BURNING AND DECORATING WORKSHOP

Saturday 22 August

Join in a unique, hands-on experience run by 2650 Designs where you’ll personalise your own hat or bag while learning how to use pyrography tools! All equipment and a large range of templates are included. Once you have burned your design onto your hat there will also be a large range of ribbons and embellishments to make the perfect hat band to match your new hat. Choose your preferred hat colour from the options, and if you have a specific design in mind. This is a community fundraiser to help raise funds for Grenfell Voices Against Violence. 2 Workshops will be held on the day at the Grenfell Bowling Club. Workshop 1 9:30am – 12:30pm and workshop 2 1:30pm – 4:30pm. All participants must purchase a ticket. You can not purchase a hat and bag ticket to be shared between two people. Minimum participation age is 12 years old. Get your tickets at https://2650designs.com/collections/hat-party-bookings?

WATTLE DAY: ‘Picture the Possibility: Inspiration for the Weddin Wattle Trails’

Wednesday 26 August

From 2pm to 4pm at the Community Hub Dr. Suzette Searle will share images and experiences from her trip to La Route du Mimosa to inspire discussions on how to enhance the Weddin Wattle Trails. More information or to register for this free event head to: https://events.humanitix.com/picture-the-possibility-wattle-trails

WATTLE DAY: 'A Day in the Life of a Wattle'

Thursday 27 August

Learn about the life cycle of wattles and the incredible contributions they make to our world throughout their life….and death from 9am to 3pm at the Weddin Community Native Nursery. More info or to register: https://events.humanitix.com/a-day-in-the-life-of-a-wattle This event has been supported by the NSW Government through the Landcare Enabling Program Phase 3 Innovations and Partnerships Grant Program.

CEF SPRING BALL

Saturday 29 August

Save the date! Join Country Education Foundation of Grenfell for a fantastic night of live music with Easy Goin at the Grenfell Bowling Club. Gather your friends, book a table, and enjoy delicious grazing platters while you relax or hit the dance floor. More details to come!

SECOND HAND BOOK SALE

29-30 August

Calling all book lovers! Browse hundreds of pre-loved books at the annual Second Hand Book Sale, hosted by the Grenfell Girl Guides. Whether you’re searching for your next great read, a hidden literary gem, or affordable books for the whole family, there’s something for every reader. With a wide selection of fiction, non-fiction, children’s books and more, it’s the perfect opportunity to stock up while supporting a local community group. From 9am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday at the Grenfell Girl Guides Hall come along, discover your next favourite book, and support the wonderful work of the Grenfell Girl Guides.

CARAGABAL YARD DOG TRIAL

29-30 August

The Caragabal Yard Dog Trials will be held on 29 and 30 August. With classes for everyone and plenty of action across the weekend it is set to be a fantastic event. The Royal Hotel will be proudly supporting the weekend with breakfast, lunch and dinner available both days. Both days are a 7am start with prizes and prize money to be won.

GRENFELL SHOW

4-5 September

Save the date! In previous years, attendees enjoyed a range of activities and events including: pavilions displays, the Red Shed Bar, giant sandpit, tractor pull, guinea pig races, live music, fireworks, horse and livestock events, reptile display, Junior Showgirl and Stockman and market and food stalls. For more information on this years show check out The Grenfell Show on Facebook or visit their website.

THE LITTLE GALLERY 2026 EXHIBITIONS

The Little Gallery showcases and sells artwork on behalf of the members of the Grenfell Artist Inc. group. The gallery is open every Monday 10am - 2pm (excluding Christmas school holidays) and the first Saturday of every month from 11am to 2pm. Throughout the year the gallery also has exhibitions on show. Our Canvas, Our Community will be on show 5 September. From the Garden and Beyond will be exhibited on 3 October, 7 November, 5 December, 12 December and 19 December.

FROM MY POINT OF VIEW EXHIBIT

4 September - 14 October

Dallas Nyberg's 'From My Point of View' will be on exhibit at the Grenfell Art Gallery. Stay tuned, information to come …

2026 NATIONAL VETERAN CAR RALLY

Tuesday 8 September

As part of the 2026 National Veteran Car Rally, a remarkable collection of veteran cars (some more than 100 years old) will be visiting Grenfell. The vehicles will arrive around 12.30pm and remain in town until approximately 3pm, with the cars parked along the lower end of Main Street while participants enjoy what Grenfell has to offer. The community is encouraged to come along, admire these incredible historic vehicles, and give our visitors a warm Grenfell welcome as they tour the Central West! Check them out on Facebook – Veteran Car Club of Australia – NSW.

CARAGABAL SHEEP RACES

Saturday 12 September

The Caragabal Sheep Races are back for another legendary day of country fun. Held on the picturesque grounds of the Caragabal Golf Course, this iconic community event promises a packed program of quirky entertainment, family-friendly activities, and good old-fashioned hospitality. The event features full bar and canteen facilities and free camping is available right on the golf course, and the atmosphere will carry on into the night with live music and fire buckets under the stars.

WEDDIN INTERAGENCY SERVICES DAY

Friday 18 September

This is an opportunity for the community of Weddin to engage with your services in one spot, on the one day from 9am to 12pm at the Grenfell Food Hall – Presbyterian Church Hall, Weddin Street Grenfell. For more information contact jodie.mcinnes@salvationarmy.org.au

WEDDIN NAIDOC CELEBRATION

Friday 25 September

Weddin will be celebrating 50 Years Deadly this NAIDOC Day. The Weddin NAIDOC Celebration invites the community to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Australia’s First Nations people from 10am to 2pm at Taylor Park. The event will feature vibrant performances, cultural displays, and a variety of community activities. All are welcome to join this important community celebration.

GRENFELL JOCKEY CLUB RACES

Saturday 26 September

Henry Lawson ‘Loaded Dog’ HCP and Grenfell Cup Day. Enjoy a fun family day out at the races. Dust off your boots, grab your crew, and get ready for a day of racing, fashion, and country fun. There will be Fashions on the Field, live entertainment, local food and bar and will be a great day out for the whole community. More details closer to the date!

WEDDIN MOUNTAIN MUSTER

Sunday 27 September

The 2026 Weddin Mountain Muster will be the 25th year the Muster will take place! So gear up for another fantastic week of riding, camping and laughs. Registrations are now closed but be sure to keep an eye out for when the muster comes to town. For more information pop on to the Weddin Mountain Muster website https://www.weddinmountainmuster.com.au/

BELOW THE CANOPY EXHIBIT

16 October - 25 November

Below the Canopy brings together a collection of recent paintings that reflect A. Wayne Miles’ enduring connection to the Australian bush. At the heart of the exhibition is a series inspired by the landscape as experienced from beneath the sheltering canopy-where filtered light, shifting colour and tangled branches create a world that is both intimate and expansive. “As a child, I spent countless hours exploring the bush near my home. I still vividly remember the reassuring feeling of walking across the soft leaf litter, enclosed by the trees above. Beneath the canopy, the bush became a place of wonder, refuge and quiet discovery.” Miles invites viewers to rediscover the Australian landscape from an uncommon perspective-one shaped as much by recollection as observation. Below the Canopy is an invitation to pause and reconnect with the quiet beauty and enduring presence of the bush. Miles' work will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery.

GRENFELL MODIFIED TRACTOR PULL

Saturday 17 October

Get ready for high-octane action as the Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull roars back into town at the Grenfell Showground. Hosted by the Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association, this family-friendly event promises an afternoon of power, noise, and adrenaline-pumping fun. Tickets are now available via 123Tix.com with gates opening at 3pm and tractor pulling commencing at 4pm. Stay updated by following Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull on social media. Don’t miss one of the loudest, most thrilling event in the region!

Want to add to this list? Send details to mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au