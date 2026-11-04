What's on in and around Weddin

BELOW THE CANOPY EXHIBIT Until 25 November Below the Canopy brings together a collection of recent paintings that reflect A. Wayne Miles’ enduring connection to the Australian bush. At the heart of the exhibition is a series inspired by the landscape as experienced from beneath the sheltering canopy-where filtered light, shifting colour and tangled branches create a world that is both intimate and expansive. “As a child, I spent countless hours exploring the bush near my home. I still vividly remember the reassuring feeling of walking across the soft leaf litter, enclosed by the trees above. Beneath the canopy, the bush became a place of wonder, refuge and quiet discovery.” Miles invites viewers to rediscover the Australian landscape from an uncommon perspective-one shaped as much by recollection as observation. Below the Canopy is an invitation to pause and reconnect with the quiet beauty and enduring presence of the bush. Miles' work will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery. THE LITTLE GALLERY 2026 EXHIBITIONS The Little Gallery showcases and sells artwork on behalf of the members of the Grenfell Artist Inc. group. The gallery is open every Monday 10am - 2pm (excluding Christmas school holidays) and the first Saturday of every month from 11am to 2pm. Throughout the year the gallery also has exhibitions on show. From the Garden and Beyond will be exhibited on 7 November, 5 December, 12 December and 19 December. BIRD WATCHING AT GUM SWAMP Saturday 7 November Want to learn more about our wonderful wildlife? Hear from Bird Life Australia's Jayden Gunn as they share insight into the diverse bird species that call Gum Swamp in Forbes home. It's on from 8.30am to 10.30am, bring comfortable walking shoes, hat, camera, weather-appropriate clothing and binoculars if you have them. Tickets $20 from Forbes Visitor Information Centre in Mary Street, phone 6852 4155, includes breakfast, places are limited. REMEMBRANCE DAY Wednesday 11 November The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will host the 2026 Remembrance Day Commemorative Service for the Weddin community on Wednesday 11 November. The commemorative service will begin at 10.45am at Grenfell's Memorial Park. Following the service, post-service drinks and light refreshments will be served at the Grenfell Bowling Club. DIY WORM FARM BUILDING FRIDAY 13 NOVEMBER This workshop is an opportunity for both beginners and seasoned composters to build and take away their very own upcycled worm farm in Forbes. This workshop will be facilitated by local waste experts from EnviroCom Australia and hosted by the Forbes Riverside Community Garden. Register via link or contact netwastelearning@envirocom.com.au or 0428 265 076. ROTARY IPOMOEA MARKETS SATURDAY 14 NOVEMBER Come along and browse a wonderful variety of stalls, enjoy a coffee and a delicious Rotary breakfast, all in the lovely surroundings of Lions Park Forbes from 8am to 12.30pm. This is the last Rotary market for the year. Stallholders welcome - there is plenty of shade and space. Enquiries to 0427 201 445. EUGOWRA MUSEUM REOPENING Saturday 14 November Save the date for the reopening of the Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre. The flood-ravaged collection has been salvaged, cleaned and brought home in a refurbished museum. The museum will be open for community viewing, with free entry, from 10am. INTRODUCTION SEED COLLECTION Tuesday 17 November Stringybark Ecological is partnering with Weddin Landcare to share how to collect, process, and store native seed for your own project, as well as how to share, store, or sell it. What you will learn: Why collect seed, planning seed collection, native plant ID, methods of seed collection, record keeping, seed extraction and cleaning and seed storage. Your presenters for the day will be senior ecologist Danielle Andersson and ecologist Josephine Drieslma. This will be held at the Weddin Native Community Nursey from 9am to 3pm. EUGOWRA CHRISTMAS SHOPPING NIGHT FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER Eugowra's annual Christmas Shopping night is on again, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Businesses will be open and there will be local street stalls. GINGERBREAD HOUSE MAKING Saturday 21 November Get into the festive spirit with a fun and creative Gingerbread House Making workshop! Perfect for families, friends and anyone who loves Christmas, this hands-on event will give participants the opportunity to decorate their very own gingerbread house to take home. Whether you’re a seasoned decorator or trying it for the first time, it’s a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season. More details, including venue, session times and booking information, will be announced soon. GIRL GUIDE MARKETS Sunday 29 November The Grenfell Girl Guides Markets will be held from 9am to 2pm. It’s a great opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, browse the stalls and support local businesses, while helping raise funds for the Grenfell Girl Guides. Stall sites are $20 each. To book, contact the team on 0429 631 505 or email lghowell@bigpond.com. LATE NIGHT SHOPPING Friday 4 December From 5pm to 7pm roam the main streets of Grenfell for a family-friendly evening of festive fun, local shopping and community spirit. Christmas songs will play through the street PA as you stroll between businesses and activities. Keep an eye out for roaming Santa, who’ll be spreading Christmas cheer and handing out lolly bags. Visit the Community Hub to explore the Mini Makers Market and write a letter to Santa. You can also snap a festive photo at the Christmas Scene. Please note that the road will remain open to traffic throughout the evening. Bring the family, support local businesses and celebrate the start of the festive season in the heart of Grenfell. Want to add to this list? Send our journalist, Madeline Blackstock, the details at mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au