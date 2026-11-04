What's on in and around Weddin

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<p>The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will host the 2026 Remembrance Day Commemorative Service for the Weddin community on Wednesday 11 November.</p>\\n
<p>The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will host the 2026 Remembrance Day Commemorative Service for the Weddin community on Wednesday 11 November.</p>\\n

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will host the 2026 Remembrance Day Commemorative Service for the Weddin community on Wednesday 11 November.

Your local and regional events guide
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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