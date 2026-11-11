What's on in and around Weddin

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<p>Eugowra Museum advisor Hayley Lavers and museum volunteer Daph Thompson giving items a final clean and finding them a place in the restored museum.</p>\\n
<p>Eugowra Museum advisor Hayley Lavers and museum volunteer Daph Thompson giving items a final clean and finding them a place in the restored museum.</p>\\n

Eugowra Museum advisor Hayley Lavers and museum volunteer Daph Thompson giving items a final clean and finding them a place in the restored museum.

Your local and regional events guide
November 11, 2026 • 03:00

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