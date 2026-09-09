What's on in and around Weddin

FROM MY POINT OF VIEW EXHIBIT Until 14 October From My Point of View, an exhibit by Dallas Nyberg, an award-winning, self-taught artist whose remarkable journey is a testament to perseverance, passion and a lifelong love of creativity. Born in Wauchope NSW, Dallas developed his artistic skills through determination and years of self-directed learning. From leatherwork and pyrography to painting, he continually explored new techniques before rediscovering his passion for art in 2008. You are invited to experience this captivating collection and discover the skill, patience and passion behind every brushstroke at the Grenfell Art Gallery. Dallas Nyberg’s work is a celebration of nature, resilience and the rewarding journey of following a creative calling. CENTRAL WEST INSPIRED WOMEN'S NETWORKING NIGHT Thursday 10 September Organised by RDA Central West, the Central West Inspired Women’s Networking Event will be held at Unwind Café from 6-8.30pm. This event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with like-minded women from across the region, build new relationships, and hear from inspiring voices. Four local ladies will share their stories on the night. CARAGABAL SHEEP RACES Saturday 12 September The Caragabal Sheep Races are back for another legendary day of country fun. Held on the picturesque grounds of the Caragabal Golf Course, this iconic community event promises a packed program of quirky entertainment, family-friendly activities, and good old-fashioned hospitality. The event features full bar and canteen facilities and free camping is available right on the golf course, and the atmosphere will carry on into the night with live music and fire buckets under the stars. WELCOME TO WEDDIN - NEW RESIDENT EVENT Tuesday 15 September New to Weddin Shire? Come along to Weddin Shire Council's New Resident Welcome Event and meet some of the people, organisations and services that help make Weddin Shire such a great place to live and work. This will be a relaxed opportunity to meet other new residents, local community members, Weddin Shire Councillors and Council staff, as well as representatives from local groups and businesses. Enjoy light refreshments while getting to know your new community in a friendly and informal setting. Whether you have recently moved to Weddin Shire or have been here for a little while, this event is a chance to connect with others, learn more about the local area and discover what Grenfell and the wider Weddin Shire have to offer. The event will be held at the Grenfell Community Hub from 6pm to 7.30pm. The event is free but RSPVPs are appreciated via: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1997427168430?aff=oddtdtcreator WEDDIN INTERAGENCY SERVICES DAY Friday 18 September This is an opportunity for the community of Weddin to engage with your services in one spot, on the one day from 9am to 12pm at the Grenfell Food Hall – Presbyterian Church Hall, Weddin Street Grenfell. For more information contact jodie.mcinnes@salvationarmy.org.au GRENFELL LIGHTS POKER RUN Friday 18 to Sunday 20 September The Grenfell Lights Car Poker Run returns this September for a three-day celebration of classic cars, scenic touring and community spirit. Proudly presented by the Grenfell Lions Club, with the support of Grow Grenfell Group Inc., this annual fundraising event helps support the Grenfell Lights as a unique tourism attraction for the historic township of Grenfell. The weekend offers something for car enthusiasts, visitors and locals alike, with cruises, a poker run, live entertainment, dining experiences and plenty of opportunities to explore the region. The weekend begin on Friday with a Car Park-Up in the lower end of Grenfell’s Main Street from 5.30pm, before participants cruise to the Grenfell Silos Lightshow and then continue to the Grenfell Bowling Club. Saturday will see a scenic 200-kilometre drive through the region with $2,500 in prize money on offer. Vehicles depart at 9.30am, travelling through Harden, Cootamundra and Wombat, collecting poker cards along the way before returning to Grenfell for a Car Park-Up in Main Street from 3.30pm. The weekend wraps up on Sunday with Cars and Coffee at Unwind Café from 8am, followed by a 10:30 am departure for lunch at Grove Estate Winery in Young. Whether entering the Poker Run or simply enjoying the weekend’s activities, visitors are encouraged to come along and be part of this exciting community event. TEKA ROUND 6 AT GRENFELL KART CLUB 19 and 20 September The Endurance Karting Association will be hosting round 6 at Bogolong Circuit on Saturday 19 September and Sunday 20 September. The Central West Tilt ’N’ Tow 9 Hour at Grenfell Kart Club is getting closer and it is shaping up to be an absolute cracker. There will be plenty of practice to get dialled in before qualifying and free camping at the track. On the track there will be four hours of racing on the Saturday followed by five hours on Sunday. In between the two days of racing there will be a Saturday night dinner thanks to the awesome Grenfell committee. For this round, two sets of front tyres are allowed. Over the weekend there will be a total of nine hours of endurance racing on a recently resurfaced track. Entries are open now so get your team together and lock in your place on the grid. DIRTY DISH GRAVEL 19-20 September Following the success of last year’s Goodness Gravel event in Parkes, organisers are excited to welcome riders back for the second annual Parkes cycling event. Inspired by our iconic landmark, this event is being called the ‘Dirty Dish’, to highlight the amazing gravel roads Parkes has to offer. In partnership with the talented team at Goodness Gravel, this exciting event will once again showcase the stunning landscapes, iconic landmarks, smooth gravel and welcoming communities of the Parkes Region. From experienced gravel riders to those looking for a more relaxed ride, there’s an option to suit all abilities. There are beginner-friendly routes designed for riders new to cycling events and post-ride festivities featuring live music and local food vendors. Register at https://www.goodnessgravel.com/the-dirty-dish. Grab your bike, rally your crew and get ready to ride at the second annual Parkes cycling event. WEDDIN NAIDOC CELEBRATION Friday 25 September Weddin will be celebrating 50 Years Deadly this NAIDOC Day. The Weddin NAIDOC Celebration invites the community to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Australia’s First Nations people from 10am to 2pm at Taylor Park. The event will feature vibrant performances, cultural displays, and a variety of community activities. All are welcome to join this important community celebration. DEBUTANTE TRIVIA NIGHT Friday 25 September Put your knowledge to the test while supporting a great local cause at the 2026 Debutante Trivia Night. Hosted at the Grenfell Bowling Club, the evening promises plenty of laughs, friendly competition and great company, with all proceeds donated to Palliative Care at Grenfell Hospital/MPS. Gather a team of up to six people and compete for trivia bragging rights, while also taking part in the $100 Club Draw. Trivia will start at 6.30pm with a cost of $10 per person. Teams can be up to six people per table. Book a table, bring your friends and enjoy a fun-filled evening, all while helping raise valuable funds for local palliative care services. ST JOSEPH'S 150TH ANNIVERSARY Saturday 26 September St Joseph’s Catholic Church and Primary School Grenfell will celebrate 150 years of faith, education and community. Past and present students, families, staff, clergy, parishioners and friends are warmly invited to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate this significant milestone. The anniversary program will commence at 2.30pm with afternoon tea, open classrooms and a memorabilia display. At 4pm, a commemorative tree and plaque will be blessed, honouring the past and looking towards the future. The celebrations will conclude at 4.30pm with a 150th Anniversary Mass and the Sacrament of Confirmation, celebrated by Archbishop Christopher Prowse. RSVPs are appreciated by Friday 11 September. Phone: 02 6343 1514 or email: office.stjosephsgrenfell@cg.catholic.edu.au GRENFELL JOCKEY CLUB RACES Saturday 26 September Henry Lawson ‘Loaded Dog’ HCP and Grenfell Cup Day. Enjoy a fun family day out at the races. Dust off your boots, grab your crew, and get ready for a day of racing, fashion, and country fun. There will be Fashions on the Field, live entertainment, local food and bar and will be a great day out for the whole community. More details closer to the date! WEDDIN MOUNTAIN MUSTER Sunday, 27 September The 2026 Weddin Mountain Muster will be the 25th year the Muster will take place! So gear up for another fantastic week of riding, camping and laughs. Registrations are now closed but be sure to keep an eye out for when the muster comes to town. For more information pop on to the Weddin Mountain Muster website https://www.weddinmountainmuster.com.au/ VOICES AGAINST VIOLENCE FAMILY FUN EVENT Wednesday 30 September Grenfell Voices Against Violence is looking forward to hosting a family fun event in the school holidays with lots of fun activities for the kids. Hear from a guest speaker, enjoy a free sausage sizzle, kids activities, stall holders and a visit from Weddin Mountain Muster riders and their horses. This free event will be held at Taylor Park from 10am to 2pm. THE LITTLE GALLERY 2026 EXHIBITIONS The Little Gallery showcases and sells artwork on behalf of the members of the Grenfell Artist Inc. group. The gallery is open every Monday 10am - 2pm (excluding Christmas school holidays) and the first Saturday of every month from 11am to 2pm. Throughout the year the gallery also has exhibitions on show. From the Garden and Beyond will be exhibited on 3 October, 7 November, 5 December, 12 December and 19 December. CROP SWAP Wednesday 7 October Join Weddin Landcare for its monthly Crop Swap, held on the first Wednesday of each month throughout spring. This community gathering provides an opportunity for local growers and gardening enthusiasts to exchange homegrown produce, seeds, seedlings and gardening tips in a friendly and welcoming environment. Any leftover produce will be donated to the Grenfell Food Hall as part of the Grenfell Community Produce Project, helping to support the local community. The Crop Swap will be held from 8am to 9.30am at Taylor Park with participants meeting at the BBQ area (look out for the Landcare flag). Attendees are encouraged to bring along a hot drink and stay for a chat. OPEN GARDENS 10 and 11 October Grenfell Open Gardens is returning this October. The Grenfell Garden Club are inviting our wonderful community to get involved and help showcase the beautiful gardens, creativity and green spaces that make our region so special. Save the date, start planning and come along to enjoy a wonderful weekend celebrating Grenfell’s gardens and our gardening community. More details to come! BELOW THE CANOPY EXHIBIT 16 October - 25 November Below the Canopy brings together a collection of recent paintings that reflect A. Wayne Miles’ enduring connection to the Australian bush. At the heart of the exhibition is a series inspired by the landscape as experienced from beneath the sheltering canopy-where filtered light, shifting colour and tangled branches create a world that is both intimate and expansive. “As a child, I spent countless hours exploring the bush near my home. I still vividly remember the reassuring feeling of walking across the soft leaf litter, enclosed by the trees above. Beneath the canopy, the bush became a place of wonder, refuge and quiet discovery.” Miles invites viewers to rediscover the Australian landscape from an uncommon perspective-one shaped as much by recollection as observation. Below the Canopy is an invitation to pause and reconnect with the quiet beauty and enduring presence of the bush. Miles' work will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery. GREENTHORPE TRIVIA NIGHT Saturday 17 October Put your knowledge to the test at the Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall Trivia Night. An evening of friendly competition, great company and plenty of laughs starting at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Whether you’re a trivia enthusiast or simply looking for a fun night out, everyone is welcome. Attend on your own, bring a friend or gather a team of up to eight people to compete for trivia glory. Alongside the quiz, guests can enjoy raffle prizes featuring local produce, goods and services, a small auction showcasing artisan items, and a selection of fun games throughout the evening. Tickets will be available soon via TryBooking, with booking details to be announced. Community members wishing to donate prizes for the raffle or auction, or seeking further information, are encouraged to contact Christine Onley (0423 119 071), Danielle Allen (0400 412 742), Lynne Watt (0478 243 927), or email gsmhallhire@gmail.com. All funds raised will support the ongoing operation and insurance of the Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall, helping to ensure this valued community facility remains open for future generations. GRENFELL MODIFIED TRACTOR PULL Saturday, 17 October Get ready for high-octane action as the Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull roars back into town at the Grenfell Showground. Hosted by the Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association, this family-friendly event promises an afternoon of power, noise, and adrenaline-pumping fun. Tickets are now available via 123Tix.com with gates opening at 3pm and tractor pulling commencing at 4pm. Stay updated by following Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull on social media. Don’t miss one of the loudest, most thrilling event in the region! GRAVES AND GHOSTS Saturday 24 October Something spooky is stirring in Grenfell. Step into the stories of the past with Graves and Ghosts, a unique guided tour through the historic Grenfell Cemetery, where history comes to life and you never know who you might meet. Enjoy a friendly meet-and-greet with some of Grenfell’s most “spirited” community members as they share tales of the people, events and legends that shaped the town. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a lover of local stories or simply looking for a memorable experience, this is one event you won’t want to miss. More details coming soon. Save the date and keep an eye out, you never know who you’ll find… NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY Saturday 24 October Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon. Want to add to this list? Send your event details to Madeline at mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au or give her a call on 0478 675 220