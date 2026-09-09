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What's on in and around Weddin

<p>The Caragabal Sheep Races are back this Saturday for their 20th year. PHOTO: Stuart Walmsley</p>\\n
<p>The Caragabal Sheep Races are back this Saturday for their 20th year. PHOTO: Stuart Walmsley</p>\\n

The Caragabal Sheep Races are back this Saturday for their 20th year. PHOTO: Stuart Walmsley

Your local and regional events guide
September 9, 2026 • 04:00

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