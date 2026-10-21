What's on in and around Weddin

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<p>Join Weddin Landcare and Wiradjuri community members for a special Over the Fence field day. </p>\\n
<p>Join Weddin Landcare and Wiradjuri community members for a special Over the Fence field day. </p>\\n

Join Weddin Landcare and Wiradjuri community members for a special Over the Fence field day.

Your local and regional events guide
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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