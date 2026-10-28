What's on in and around Weddin

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<p>Last year Garden Cub members watched a fashion parade presented by Chrome at the Red Cross Melbourne Cup afternoon tea and fashion parade.</p>\\n
<p>Last year Garden Cub members watched a fashion parade presented by Chrome at the Red Cross Melbourne Cup afternoon tea and fashion parade.</p>\\n

Last year Garden Cub members watched a fashion parade presented by Chrome at the Red Cross Melbourne Cup afternoon tea and fashion parade.

Your local and regional events guide
October 28, 2026 • 02:00

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