What's on in and around Weddin

BELOW THE CANOPY EXHIBIT Until 25 November Below the Canopy brings together a collection of recent paintings that reflect A. Wayne Miles’ enduring connection to the Australian bush. At the heart of the exhibition is a series inspired by the landscape as experienced from beneath the sheltering canopy-where filtered light, shifting colour and tangled branches create a world that is both intimate and expansive. “As a child, I spent countless hours exploring the bush near my home. I still vividly remember the reassuring feeling of walking across the soft leaf litter, enclosed by the trees above. Beneath the canopy, the bush became a place of wonder, refuge and quiet discovery.” Miles invites viewers to rediscover the Australian landscape from an uncommon perspective-one shaped as much by recollection as observation. Below the Canopy is an invitation to pause and reconnect with the quiet beauty and enduring presence of the bush. Miles' work will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery. TRIVIA NIGHT Friday 30 October From 6.30pm at the Grenfell Bowling Club, Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Centre will be holding a trivia night. Get your team together and come along for a fun night. All funds raised on the night support Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Centre. CHILDREN'S WEEK FUN DAY Tuesday 3 November Come along to Taylor Park and celebrate Children's Week with an under the sea themed fun day hosted by Cowra Information and Neighbourhood Centre. From 10.30am to 12.30pm there will be arts and craft, games and music, lucky door prize, face painting, goodie bags, playdough and more including morning tea and lunch provided. RSVP on 6340 1100. RED CROSS MELBOURNE CUP Tuesday 3 November Join Grenfell Red Cross for their Melbourne Cup afternoon tea and fashion parade at the Grenfell Country Club from 1pm. Tickets are $20 per person and can be pre-purchased from Raine and Horne or purchased at the door on the day. Enjoy a wonderful afternoon featuring delicious afternoon tea, a fashion parade, raffles, lucky door prize, Melbourne Cup sweeps and prizes for Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Man and Best Hat. Come along, dress up and enjoy a fun afternoon with friends while supporting the Grenfell Red Cross! CROP SWAP Wednesday 4 November Join Weddin Landcare for its monthly Crop Swap, held on the first Wednesday of each month throughout spring. This community gathering provides an opportunity for local growers and gardening enthusiasts to exchange homegrown produce, seeds, seedlings and gardening tips in a friendly and welcoming environment. Any leftover produce will be donated to the Grenfell Food Hall as part of the Grenfell Community Produce Project, helping to support the local community. The Crop Swap will be held from 8am to 9.30am at Taylor Park with participants meeting at the BBQ area (look out for the Landcare flag). Attendees are encouraged to bring along a hot drink and stay for a chat. THE LITTLE GALLERY 2026 EXHIBITIONS The Little Gallery showcases and sells artwork on behalf of the members of the Grenfell Artist Inc. group. The gallery is open every Monday 10am - 2pm (excluding Christmas school holidays) and the first Saturday of every month from 11am to 2pm. Throughout the year the gallery also has exhibitions on show. From the Garden and Beyond will be exhibited on 7 November, 5 December, 12 December and 19 December. REMEMBERANCE DAY Wednesday 11 November The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will host the 2026 Remembrance Day Commemorative Service for the Weddin community on Wednesday 11 November. The commemorative service will begin at 10.45am at Grenfell's Memorial Park. Following the service, post-service drinks and light refreshments will be served at the Grenfell Bowling Club. All members of the public are welcome to attend. Bookings are essential - no walk-ins due to catering requirements. Please contact Glen Ivins at GrenfellSB@rslnsw.org.au to reserve your place. Join the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch in honouring and remembering our service members. INTRODUCTION SEED COLLECTION Tuesday 17 November Stringybark Ecological is partnering with Weddin Landcare to share how to collect, process, and store native seed for your own project, as well as how to share, store, or sell it. What you will learn: Why collect seed, planning seed collection, native plant ID, methods of seed collection, record keeping, seed extraction and cleaning and seed storage. Your presenters for the day will be senior ecologist Danielle Andersson and ecologist Josephine Drieslma. This will be held at the Weddin Native Community Nursey from 9am to 3pm. GINGERBREAD HOUSE MAKING Saturday 21 November Get into the festive spirit with a fun and creative Gingerbread House Making workshop! Perfect for families, friends and anyone who loves Christmas, this hands-on event will give participants the opportunity to decorate their very own gingerbread house to take home. Whether you’re a seasoned decorator or trying it for the first time, it’s a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season. More details, including venue, session times and booking information, will be announced soon. LATE NIGHT SHOPPING Friday 4 December From 5pm to 7pm roam the main streets of Grenfell for a family-friendly evening of festive fun, local shopping and community spirit. Christmas songs will play through the street PA as you stroll between businesses and activities. Keep an eye out for roaming Santa, who’ll be spreading Christmas cheer and handing out lolly bags. Visit the Community Hub to explore the Mini Makers Market and write a letter to Santa. You can also snap a festive photo at the Christmas Scene. Please note that the road will remain open to traffic throughout the evening. Bring the family, support local businesses and celebrate the start of the festive season in the heart of Grenfell. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. Want to add to this list? Reach out to Madeline with the details at (02) 5938 1965 or mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au