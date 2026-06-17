A DAY FOR THE LADIES

Saturday 20 June

Spread the word, Grenfell Panthers are holding their Ladies Day! The Panthers can't wait to celebrate all the amazing women across the community, locally and beyond. GRUC welcome everyone to come down, support the club and their ladies. Both Panthers men’s and women’s side will be taking the field v Boorowa for the weekend. Tickets are now available on 123Tix.

FROST AND FIRE

Saturday 20 June

Come celebrate the Winter Solstice under the starry skies of Frost and Fire at the Forbes Ski Lake. This vibrant event features hearty food, boutique brews, fire buckets, fire performances and fireworks, nationally renowned musicians, local artists, amazing live acts and Wiradjuri cultural performances, from 4pm - 10pm. Tickets, bus information and event map online at www.amazingforbesnsw.com/frost-and-fire/

GOOLOOGONG ESKY BALL

Saturday, 20 June

Get your group of friends together to enjoy a night of great food, great tunes, great company - the Gooloogong Esky Ball is back with a Vintage Vegas theme. There'll be music by Class Act - Trio, canapes and main meal by Eat Your Greens. Tickets $110 through trybooking.com.

GOANNAS MEMORIAL GAME

Sunday 21 June

The Marilyn Horne Shield will be played this Sunday where Goannas will host the Eugowra Golden Eagles. Both the Goannas and Girlannas will take the field. There will be a raffle on the day with all funds raised going to Young Oncology. The Grenfell community is invited to come along and cheer on our Goannas at Lawson Oval.

SERENDIPITY EXHIBITION

10 June - 22 July

"Serendipity" by Western Artists Group will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery. This exhibition brings together a group of like-minded artists from the Dubbo region, united by a shared commitment to creative exploration and individual expression. Working across a diverse range of mediums and substrates, the artists employ techniques using artists’ pen, watercolour, acrylic and oils on canvas, board and watercolour paper. Each artist’s cultural background and life experiences play an important role in shaping their creative practice.

ANNIE JR

26 and 27 June

Join the incredibly talented cast and crew at Red Bend Catholic College as they bring this timeless, heart warming story to life on stage. Filled with unforgettable songs like "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard-Knock Life", it’s a feel-good show perfect for the whole family. Come along and support the College's wonderful students on June 26 and 27. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase on the evening. Get your tickets online www.123tix.com.au/events/53215/annie-jr

CARD MAKING WORKSHOP

Saturday, 27 June, RSVP 17 June

Create beautiful and personalised cards for family and friends at the Grenfell Bowling Club from 10.30am to 13.30pm. Various techniques will be taught in all areas of card making. These skills can be used in other papercraft projects. Workshop fee is $10 with all tools and materials provided for you to make two beautiful cards. To book a place please message Helen Murphy on 0409 464 145.

COMMUNITY CURTAIN 25 YEARS

Sunday 28 June, RSVP by 24 June

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the presentation of the Community Curtain to the people of Weddin. A celebration of the anniversary will take place with a display and discussion at the Grenfell Community Hub on Sunday 28 June from 10.30am. The display will remain on view to the public for a number of days after. All are welcome to attend but please RSVP to Grenfell Visitor Information Centre by Wednesday 24 June by email to info@visitweddin.com or telephone (02) 6343 2059

WHAT TO DO IF THE FIRST RESPONDER IS YOU

Sunday 28 June, RSVP by 24 June

Have you ever wondered what you would do if you were the first person to come across a car Crash, a fire, a person stranded in floodwaters or a fallen power line? Bribbaree RFS is holding an information session and practical demonstrations at the Bribbaree Memorial Hall on Sunday 28 June from 9.30am to 2.30pm. Come along and add to your skills and knowledge when it comes to dealing with emergencies. There'll be some interesting facts, a bit of fun and some prizes too. Morning tea and lunch is provided so please RSVP before 24 June to Rosemary Cox on 0439 349 294 or Joy Cox on 0417 587 014 to make sure there's enough food for everyone.

AMBER'S HEAD SHAVE

Saturday 27 June

Amber York will be shaving her head at Mick's Local Bakery in efforts to raise funds for world-class breast cancer research to help National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) towards their vision of Zero Deaths from breast cancer. Did you know that every day 56 people in Australia are diagnosed with breast cancer and 9 people in Australia die every day from this disease? The community in invited to support Amber and her pledge to save lives and make a difference. Every donation, big or small, will get me closer to reaching her goal. Together, we can stop deaths from breast cancer.

SHAVING THE LOCKS

Friday 3 July

The community is invited to come together for an evening of support, connection and giving as Larissa bravely shaves her head in honour of her late friend Tina, a very special and deeply valued member of our community. The fundraiser will be held in support of Young Oncology with all proceeds going directly to supporting oncology services and patients undergoing cancer treatment. Held at the Grenfell Bowling Club the night will feature mega raffles and a live auction with plenty of great prizes up for grabs. Larissa's head shave will commence at 7pm with the mega auction to follow at 7.30pm.

THE LITTLE GALLERY 2026 EXHIBITIONS

The Little Gallery showcases and sells artwork on behalf of the members of the Grenfell Artist Inc. group. The gallery is open every Monday 10am - 2pm (excluding Christmas school holidays) and the first Saturday of every month from 11am to 2pm. Throughout the year the gallery also has exhibitions on show. Our Canvas, Our Community will be on show 4 July, 1 August and 5 September. From the Garden and Beyond will be exhibited on 3 October, 7 November, 5 December, 12 December and 19 December.

RAISE THE WINGS DINNER

Saturday 25 July

Secure your tickets now for the 2026 Raise Wings Dinner at Club Forbes. This special event is dedicated to raising vital funds for Little Wings, a charity committed to providing free flights and ground transport services for seriously ill children and their families in regional NSW. Enjoy a night filled with delicious food, inspiring stories from families supported by Little Wings, and the opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of those in need. Tickets are limited: https://events.humanitix.com/raise-the-wings-forbes-2026

RSL COMMEMORATIVE DINING-IN NIGHT

Saturday, 1 August - Bookings close 24 July

Join the Grenfell RSL for a formal Commemorative Dining-In Night themed around a Royal Australian Air Force Mess Dinner at the Grenfell Country Club. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of tradition, camaraderie, and ceremony, including an explanation and conduct of a formal RAAF mess dinner. The evening will feature pre-dinner drinks, canapés, a three-course meal, and toasting port, with black tie / evening wear encouraged. Tickets will be approximately $80 per person (TBA) and veterans and one guest will be $40 each. Bookings close 24 July. Tickets will not be available on the night. Secure your place early and experience a memorable evening honouring military tradition.

GRENFELL GOANNAS OLD BOYS DAY

Saturday, 1 August

After so much positive feedback, Old Boys Day is BACK! Lock it into your diaries because this is one day you won’t want to miss. Join us at Lawson Oval for a massive day celebrating the Grenfell Goannas, followed by our annual Reverse Draw — which was such a big hit last year! Can you guess what year this year’s jerseys are inspired by? Keep your eyes peeled for more details to come!

VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

Tuesday, 18 August

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the 2026 Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veterans Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community. The Commemorative Service will commence at 5:15 pm at the Memorial Park. The service will include; The Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath), I was only 19 and Advance Australia Fair to be sung live. Following the service, post service drinks and smally eats will be held at the Grenfell Country Club, all members of the public are welcome to attend and share a drink with the Weddin Shires Veterans’. Bookings essential, no walk ins. Contact Glen Ivins President of the Grenfell RSL Sub Branch at grenfellsb@rslnsw.org.au for more information and bookings.

HAT AND BAG BURNING AND DECORATING WORKSHOP

Saturday, 22 August

Join in a unique, hands-on experience run by 2650 Designs where you’ll personalise your own hat or bag while learning how to use pyrography tools! All equipment and a large range of templates are included. Once you have burned your design onto your hat there will also be a large range of ribbons and embellishments to make the perfect hat band to match your new hat. Choose your preferred hat colour from the options, and if you have a specific design in mind. This is a community fundraiser to help raise funds for Grenfell Voices Against Violence. 2 Workshops will be held on the day at the Grenfell Bowling Club. Workshop 1 9:30am – 12:30pm and workshop 2 1:30pm – 4:30pm. All participants must purchase a ticket. You can not purchase a hat and bag ticket to be shared between two people. Minimum participation age is 12 years old. Get your tickets at https://2650designs.com/collections/hat-party-bookings?

CEF SPRING BALL

Saturday, 29 August

Save the date! Join Country Education Foundation of Grenfell for a fantastic night of live music with Easy Goin at the Grenfell Bowling Club. Gather your friends, book a table, and enjoy delicious grazing platters while you relax or hit the dance floor. More details to come!

CARAGABAL YARD DOG TRIAL

29-30 August

The Caragabal Yard Dog Trials will be held on 29 and 30 August. With classes for everyone and plenty of action across the weekend it is set to be a fantastic event. The Royal Hotel will be proudly supporting the weekend with breakfast, lunch and dinner available both days. Both days are a 7am start with prizes and prize money to be won.

GRENFELL SHOW

4-5 September

Save the date! In previous years, attendees enjoyed a range of activities and events including: pavilions displays, the Red Shed Bar, giant sandpit, tractor pull, guinea pig races, live music, fireworks, horse and livestock events, reptile display, Junior Showgirl and Stockman and market and food stalls. For more information on this years show check out The Grenfell Show on Facebook or visit their website.

CARAGABAL SHEEP RACES

Saturday, 12 September

The Caragabal Sheep Races are back for another legendary day of country fun. Held on the picturesque grounds of the Caragabal Golf Course, this iconic community event promises a packed program of quirky entertainment, family-friendly activities, and good old-fashioned hospitality. The event features full bar and canteen facilities and free camping is available right on the golf course, and the atmosphere will carry on into the night with live music and fire buckets under the stars.

GRENFELL JOCKEY CLUB RACES

Saturday, 26 September

Henry Lawson ‘Loaded Dog’ HCP and Grenfell Cup Day. Enjoy a fun family day out at the races. Dust off your boots, grab your crew, and get ready for a day of racing, fashion, and country fun. There will be Fashions on the Field, live entertainment, local food and bar and will be a great day out for the whole community. More details closer to the date!

WEDDIN MOUNTAIN MUSTER

Sunday, 27 September

The 2026 Weddin Mountain Muster will be the 25th year the Muster will take place! So gear up for another fantastic week of riding, camping and laughs. Registrations are now closed but be sure to keep an eye out for when the muster comes to town. For more information pop on to the Weddin Mountain Muster website https://www.weddinmountainmuster.com.au/

GRENFELL MODIFIED TRACTOR PULL

Saturday, 17 October

Get ready for high-octane action as the Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull roars back into town at the Grenfell Showground. Hosted by the Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association, this family-friendly event promises an afternoon of power, noise, and adrenaline-pumping fun. Stay updated by following Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull on social media. Don’t miss one of the loudest, most thrilling events in the region!

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.

Want to add to this list? Email: mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au