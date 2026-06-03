HENRY LAWSON FESTIVAL

5-8 June

The beloved Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts, held on the June Long Weekend, celebrates creativity, community, and culture over four incredible days. Find out more at www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au

SHAUN KIRK AT CORDIAL FACTORY

Friday, 5 June

Limited tickets are available to see Shaun Kirk live at the Cordial Factory. Hailing from the music-filled streets of Melbourne, Shaun is an award-winning blues and soul troubadour recognized for his exceptional talent as a born entertainer. For more information and to get your tickets visit https://bit.ly/4bwbQgO

AUTHOR TALK

Friday, 5 June

Join author Kyra Geddes at The Hub from 2.30pm for a fascinating presentation on her acclaimed debut novel, The Story Thief. A stirring family saga that reimagines Australian history, literature and the enduring legacy of The Drover's Wife. Kyra will explore the real people, places and personal inspirations behind the novel, including Henry Lawson, Louisa Lawson and the stories that helped shaped Australia's National identity. Signed copies of The Story Thief will be available for purchase at the event. This is a must-attend for lovers of literature, history and Lawson's legacy.

TRIVIA NIGHT

Saturday, 6 June

Trivia night at the Bland Hotel, Quandialla. Hosted by the Central West NSW APSB Pony Promotional Group it is sure to be a fun night out raising money for the group.

MOTORCYCLE SHOW N SHINE

Sunday, 7 June

The Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Clubs Motorcycle Show N Shine will be held on the Sunday of the June Long Weekend. There will be various trophies up for grabs!

CARAGABAL CAMP-OVEN COOK OFF

Sunday, 7 June

From 12pm at the Caragabal Sports Ground the annual Caragabal Camp-Oven Cook Off will be underway. It is a family friendly day with games, raffles, wood auctions, stalls, hot food and drinks available and music by DJ Moore. Camping spots available with firewood provided. You can enter the camp-oven cook off with entries to be cooked and plated by 5.30pm with a $10 entry. This is a cash only event with proceeds going towards Caragabal Memorial Hall.

CARD MAKING WORKSHOP

Saturday, 27 June

Create beautiful and personalised cards for family and friends at the Grenfell Bowling Club from 10.30am to 13.30pm. Various techniques will be taught in all areas of card making. These skills can be used in other papercraft projects. Workshop fee is $10 with all tools and materials provided for you to make two beautiful cards. To book a place please message Helen Murphy on 0409 464 145.

SERENDIPITY EXHIBITION

10 June - 22 July

"Serendipity" by Western Artists Group will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery. This exhibition brings together a group of like-minded artists from the Dubbo region, united by a shared commitment to creative exploration and individual expression. Working across a diverse range of mediums and substrates, the artists employ techniques using artists’ pen, watercolour, acrylic and oils on canvas, board and watercolour paper. Each artist’s cultural background and life experiences play an important role in shaping their creative practice.

RSL COMMEMORATIVE DINING-IN NIGHT

Saturday, 1 August - Bookings close 24 July

Join the Grenfell RSL for a formal Commemorative Dining-In Night themed around a Royal Australian Air Force Mess Dinner at the Grenfell Country Club. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of tradition, camaraderie, and ceremony, including an explanation and conduct of a formal RAAF mess dinner. The evening will feature pre-dinner drinks, canapés, a three-course meal, and toasting port, with black tie / evening wear encouraged. Tickets will be approximately $80 per person (TBA) and veterans and one guest will be $40 each. Bookings close 24 July. Tickets will not be available on the night. Secure your place early and experience a memorable evening honouring military tradition.

GRENFELL GOANNAS OLD BOYS DAY

Saturday, 1 August

After so much positive feedback, Old Boys Day is BACK! Lock it into your diaries because this is one day you won’t want to miss. Join us at Lawson Oval for a massive day celebrating the Grenfell Goannas, followed by our annual Reverse Draw — which was such a big hit last year! Can you guess what year this year’s jerseys are inspired by? Keep your eyes peeled for more details to come!

VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

Tuesday, 18 August

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the 2026 Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veterans Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community. The Commemorative Service will commence at 5:15 pm at the Memorial Park. The service will include; The Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath), I was only 19 and Advance Australia Fair to be sung live. Following the service, post service drinks and smally eats will be held at the Grenfell Country Club, all members of the public are welcome to attend and share a drink with the Weddin Shires Veterans’. Bookings essential, no walk ins. Contact Glen Ivins President of the Grenfell RSL Sub Branch at grenfellsb@rslnsw.org.au for more information and bookings.

HAT AND BAG BURNING AND DECORATING WORKSHOP

Saturday, 22 August

Join in a unique, hands-on experience run by 2650 Designs where you’ll personalise your own hat or bag while learning how to use pyrography tools! All equipment and a large range of templates are included. Once you have burned your design onto your hat there will also be a large range of ribbons and embellishments to make the perfect hat band to match your new hat. Choose your preferred hat colour from the options, and if you have a specific design in mind. This is a community fundraiser to help raise funds for Grenfell Voices Against Violence. 2 Workshops will be held on the day at the Grenfell Bowling Club. Workshop 1 9:30am – 12:30pm and workshop 2 1:30pm – 4:30pm. All participants must purchase a ticket. You can not purchase a hat and bag ticket to be shared between two people. Minimum participation age is 12 years old. Get your tickets at https://2650designs.com/collections/hat-party-bookings?

CEF SPRING BALL

Saturday, 29 August

Save the date! Join Country Education Foundation of Grenfell for a fantastic night of live music with Easy Goin at the Grenfell Bowling Club. Gather your friends, book a table, and enjoy delicious grazing platters while you relax or hit the dance floor. More details to come!

CARAGABAL YARD DOG TRIAL

29-30 August

The Caragabal Yard Dog Trials will be held on 29 and 30 August. With classes for everyone and plenty of action across the weekend it is set to be a fantastic event. The Royal Hotel will be proudly supporting the weekend with breakfast, lunch and dinner available both days. Both days are a 7am start with prizes and prize money to be won.

GRENFELL SHOW

4-5 September

Save the date! In previous years, attendees enjoyed a range of activities and events including: pavilions displays, the Red Shed Bar, giant sandpit, tractor pull, guinea pig races, live music, fireworks, horse and livestock events, reptile display, Junior Showgirl and Stockman and market and food stalls. For more information on this years show check out The Grenfell Show on Facebook or visit their website.

CARAGABAL SHEEP RACES

Saturday, 12 September

The Caragabal Sheep Races are back for another legendary day of country fun. Held on the picturesque grounds of the Caragabal Golf Course, this iconic community event promises a packed program of quirky entertainment, family-friendly activities, and good old-fashioned hospitality. The event features full bar and canteen facilities and free camping is available right on the golf course, and the atmosphere will carry on into the night with live music and fire buckets under the stars.

GRENFELL JOCKEY CLUB RACES

Saturday, 26 September

Henry Lawson ‘Loaded Dog’ HCP and Grenfell Cup Day. Enjoy a fun family day out at the races. Dust off your boots, grab your crew, and get ready for a day of racing, fashion, and country fun. There will be Fashions on the Field, live entertainment, local food and bar and will be a great day out for the whole community. More details closer to the date!

WEDDIN MOUNTAIN MUSTER

Sunday, 27 September

The 2026 Weddin Mountain Muster will be the 25th year the Muster will take place! So gear up for another fantastic week of riding, camping and laughs. Registrations are now closed but be sure to keep an eye out for when the muster comes to town. For more information pop on to the Weddin Mountain Muster website https://www.weddinmountainmuster.com.au/

GRENFELL MODIFIED TRACTOR PULL

Saturday, 17 October

Get ready for high-octane action as the Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull roars back into town at the Grenfell Showground. Hosted by the Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association, this family-friendly event promises an afternoon of power, noise, and adrenaline-pumping fun. Stay updated by following Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull on social media. Don’t miss one of the loudest, most thrilling events in the region!

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.