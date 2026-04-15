ESSENCE OF EXPRESSION EXHIBIT

Until 27 May

Exhibition "Essence of Expression" by Forbes Painting Group will be on display at the Grenfell Art Gallery from 10 April to 27 May. The exhibition features a display of eclectic works that are linked by the expression of colour and emotion. This vibrant exhibition brings together a diverse group of contemporary artists from Forbes whose works celebrate the raw power of expression in mainly two dimensional form, featuring acrylic, oil, watercolour, drawing and mixed media works.

BOOK LAUNCH AT GRENFELL LIBRARY

Friday, 17 April

Grenfell identity Anthony Grose aka Tony Haley will be launching his memoir Name Dropping at the Grenfell Library and you're invited. From 6 to 7.30pm visit the Library for a fun evening as Tony shares his many stories as he officially launches his book. Come along, support a local author, and enjoy a great night out in the community. Book your spot here: https://tinyurl.com/5wccd8yp

GRENFELL GOANNAS CALCUTTA

Saturday, 18 April

Join the Grenfell Goannas and Girlannas at the Criterion Hotel for the annual Grenfell Goannas Jersey Auction, Calcutta and Season Launch. It’s always a great night and the perfect way to kick off the 2026 season. Stay tuned for more details and an explanation of how the Calcutta works on the Grenfell Goannas Facebook page.

ANZAC DAY

Saturday, 25 April

There will be commemorations and services held in Grenfell during ANZAC Day hosted by the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch. 5am Gunfire Breakfast at the Criterion Hotel, 5.45am Dawn Service at the Grenfell Memorial Park, 7am Wet Breakfast at Criterion Hotel, 8am Pilgrimage to Grenfell Cemetery to pay respects to departed veterans, 10.45am march proceeds to the Cenotaph via Main Street, 11am Commemorative Service at the Grenfell Memorial Park and from 2pm Two-Up at the Criterion Hotel.

EDIBLE GARDEN TOUR

Thursday, 30 April

Join Weddin Landcare for an exciting journey through the edible gardens of Grenfell. You will explore three thriving community gardens that are part of the Grenfell Community Produce Project and take a peek at two private gardens. You will also make a stop at the Grenfell Food Hall for some delicious refreshments. RSVP by 27 April at https://weddinlandcare.com.au/edible-garden-tour/

FELICITY URQUHART AND JOSH CUNNINGHAM

Saturday, 2 May

Felicity Urquhart and Josh Cunningham are touring Australia to celebrate the release of their third studio album, Everything Around You. With a blend of folk, country, blues and roots unmistakably their own, Felicity and Josh pair world-class musicianship with down-to-earth performances that feel warm and inviting like a conversation with old firends. Book your spot now at https://www.trybooking.com/DHYAS $50 per person plus booking fees.

BIGGEST MORNING TEA

Friday, 22 May

Join the team at the Grenfell Gunyah for a special Biggest Morning Tea held in memory of Marie Cotter. This is a lovely opportunity for the community to come together, share a cuppa, and remember Marie while supporting a meaningful cause. Drop in on Friday, 22 May between 10am and 12pm and enjoy a relaxed morning filled with tea, homemade treats, and great company. Whether you stay for a chat or just pop in for a quick cuppa, everyone is welcome. Bring your friends, enjoy some delicious baking, and be part of a warm community gathering.

HENRY LAWSON FESTIVAL

5-8 June

The beloved Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts, held on the June Long Weekend, celebrates creativity, community, and culture over four incredible days. Find out more at www.henrylawsonfestival.com.au

GRENFELL MOTORCYCLE SHOW N SHINE

Sunday, 7 June

Save the date for the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Clubs Motorcycle Show N Shine during the June Long Weekend. There will be various trophies up for grabs! More details to come.

SERENDIPITY EXHIBITION

10 June - 22 July

"Serendipity" by Western Artists Group will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery. This exhibition brings together a group of like-minded artists from the Dubbo region, united by a shared commitment to creative exploration and individual expression. Working across a diverse range of mediums and substrates, the artists employ techniques using artists’ pen, watercolour, acrylic and oils on canvas, board and watercolour paper. Each artist’s cultural background and life experiences play an important role in shaping their creative practice.

RSL COMMEMORATIVE DINING-IN NIGHT

Saturday, 1 August - Bookings close 24 July

Join the Grenfell RSL for a formal Commemorative Dining-In Night themed around a Royal Australian Air Force Mess Dinner at the Grenfell Country Club. Guests are invited to enjoy an evening of tradition, camaraderie, and ceremony, including an explanation and conduct of a formal RAAF mess dinner. The evening will feature pre-dinner drinks, canapés, a three-course meal, and toasting port, with black tie / evening wear encouraged. Tickets will be approximately $80 per person (TBA) and veterans and one guest will be $40 each. Bookings close 24 July. Tickets will not be available on the night. Secure your place early and experience a memorable evening honouring military tradition.

VIETNAM VETERANS DAY

Tuesday, 18 August

The Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch will be conducting the 2026 Victory in the Pacific and Long Tan (Vietnam Veterans Day) Commemorative Service for the Weddin Community. The Commemorative Service will commence at 5:15 pm at the Memorial Park. The service will include; The Last Post and the ODE, Wreath Laying Ceremony (members of the public invited to lay a wreath), I was only 19 and Advance Australia Fair to be sung live. Following the service, post service drinks and smally eats will be held at the Grenfell Country Club, all members of the public are welcome to attend and share a drink with the Weddin Shires Veterans’. Bookings essential, no walk ins. Contact Glen Ivins President of the Grenfell RSL Sub Branch at grenfellsb@rslnsw.org.au for more information and bookings.

CEF SPRING BALL

Saturday, 29 August

Save the date! Join Country Education Foundation of Grenfell for a fantastic night of live music with Easy Goin at the Grenfell Bowling Club. Gather your friends, book a table, and enjoy delicious grazing platters while you relax or hit the dance floor. More details to come!

GRENFELL SHOW

4-5 September

Save the date! In previous years, attendees enjoyed a range of activities and events including: pavilions displays, the Red Shed Bar, giant sandpit, tractor pull, guinea pig races, live music, fireworks, horse and livestock events, reptile display, Junior Showgirl and Stockman and market and food stalls. For more information on this years show check out The Grenfell Show on Facebook or visit their website.

CARAGABAL SHEEP RACES

Saturday, 12 September

The Caragabal Sheep Races are back for another legendary day of country fun. Held on the picturesque grounds of the Caragabal Golf Course, this iconic community event promises a packed program of quirky entertainment, family-friendly activities, and good old-fashioned hospitality. The event features full bar and canteen facilities and free camping is available right on the golf course, and the atmosphere will carry on into the night with live music and fire buckets under the stars.

GRENFELL JOCKEY CLUB RACES

Saturday, 26 September

Henry Lawson ‘Loaded Dog’ HCP and Grenfell Cup Day. Enjoy a fun family day out at the races. More details closer to the date!

WEDDIN MOUNTAIN MUSTER

Sunday, 27 September

The 2026 Weddin Mountain Muster will be the 25th year the Muster will take place! So gear up for another fantastic week of riding, camping and laughs. Set your alarms for 1 April when entries go live. For more information pop on to the Weddin Mountain Muster website https://www.weddinmountainmuster.com.au/

GRENFELL MODIFIED TRACTOR PULL

Saturday, 17 October

Get ready for high-octane action as the Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull roars back into town at the Grenfell Showground. Hosted by the Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association, this family-friendly event promises an afternoon of power, noise, and adrenaline-pumping fun. Stay updated by following Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull on social media. Don’t miss one of the loudest, most thrilling events in the region!