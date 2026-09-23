What's on in and around Weddin

FROM MY POINT OF VIEW EXHIBIT Until 14 October From My Point of View, an exhibit by Dallas Nyberg, an award-winning, self-taught artist whose remarkable journey is a testament to perseverance, passion and a lifelong love of creativity. Born in Wauchope NSW, Dallas developed his artistic skills through determination and years of self-directed learning. From leatherwork and pyrography to painting, he continually explored new techniques before rediscovering his passion for art in 2008. You are invited to experience this captivating collection and discover the skill, patience and passion behind every brushstroke at the Grenfell Art Gallery. Dallas Nyberg’s work is a celebration of nature, resilience and the rewarding journey of following a creative calling. WEDDIN NAIDOC CELEBRATION Friday 25 September Weddin will be celebrating 50 Years Deadly this NAIDOC Day. The Weddin NAIDOC Celebration invites the community to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Australia’s First Nations people from 10am to 2pm at Taylor Park. The event will feature vibrant performances, cultural displays, and a variety of community activities. All are welcome to join this important community celebration. DEBUTANTE TRIVIA NIGHT Friday 25 September Put your knowledge to the test while supporting a great local cause at the 2026 Debutante Trivia Night. Hosted at the Grenfell Bowling Club, the evening promises plenty of laughs, friendly competition and great company, with all proceeds donated to Palliative Care at Grenfell Hospital/MPS. Gather a team of up to six people and compete for trivia bragging rights, while also taking part in the $100 Club Draw. Trivia will start at 6.30pm with a cost of $10 per person. Teams can be up to six people per table. Book a table, bring your friends and enjoy a fun-filled evening, all while helping raise valuable funds for local palliative care services. CANOWINDRA SHOW Friday 25 September The Canowindra Show Society is excited to welcome the community back for the 2026 Canowindra Show, with two days of traditional country show attractions, livestock competitions, family entertainment and community spirit. The show officially begins on Friday, 25 September, with gates opening at 4:00pm and an evening program celebrating the best of country show tradition. STREET DREAMS FRIDAY 25 SEPTEMBER Victoria Park will be transformed into a flowing, luminous underwater realm - inviting the community to dive into an enchanting water-themed celebration of art, light and performance for Street Dreams 2026. The festival of light returns to Victoria Park 5pm to 9pm, with live music a new feature of this year's event. ST JOSEPH'S 150TH ANNIVERSARY Saturday 26 September St Joseph’s Catholic Church and Primary School Grenfell will celebrate 150 years of faith, education and community. Past and present students, families, staff, clergy, parishioners and friends are warmly invited to reconnect, reminisce and celebrate this significant milestone. The anniversary program will commence at 2.30pm with afternoon tea, open classrooms and a memorabilia display. At 4pm, a commemorative tree and plaque will be blessed, honouring the past and looking towards the future. The celebrations will conclude at 4.30pm with a 150th Anniversary Mass and the Sacrament of Confirmation, celebrated by Archbishop Christopher Prowse. RSVPs are appreciated by Friday 11 September. Phone: 02 6343 1514 or email: office.stjosephsgrenfell@cg.catholic.edu.au GRENFELL JOCKEY CLUB RACES Saturday 26 September Henry Lawson ‘Loaded Dog’ HCP and Grenfell Cup Day. Enjoy a fun family day out at the races. Dust off your boots, grab your crew, and get ready for a day of racing, fashion, and country fun. There will be Fashions on the Field, live entertainment, local food and bar and will be a great day out for the whole community. More details closer to the date! FORBES RODEO SATURDAY 26 SEPTEMBER The Club Forbes Forbes Rodeo is back! This is the ninth annual Forbes Rodeo - a premier community event - come along and support local youth and sporting development and enjoy and unforgettable experience. It's on at the Forbes Multipurpose Equestrian Centre, ticket details to come. WEDDIN MOUNTAIN MUSTER Sunday 27 September - Saturday 3 October The 2026 Weddin Mountain Muster will be the 25th year the Muster will take place! So gear up for another fantastic week of riding, camping and laughs. Registrations are now closed but be sure to keep an eye out for when the muster comes to town. Wacky Wednesday will be the best time to see the riders dressed in theme. They are expected to be riding down the main street on Wednesday 30 September at 11am. For more information pop on to the Weddin Mountain Muster website https://www.weddinmountainmuster.com.au/ VOICES AGAINST VIOLENCE FAMILY FUN EVENT Wednesday 30 September Grenfell Voices Against Violence is looking forward to hosting a family fun event in the school holidays with lots of fun activities for the kids. Hear from a guest speaker, enjoy a free sausage sizzle, kids activities, stall holders and a visit from Weddin Mountain Muster riders and their horses. This free event will be held at Taylor Park from 10am to 2pm. THE LITTLE GALLERY 2026 EXHIBITIONS The Little Gallery showcases and sells artwork on behalf of the members of the Grenfell Artist Inc. group. The gallery is open every Monday 10am - 2pm (excluding Christmas school holidays) and the first Saturday of every month from 11am to 2pm. Throughout the year the gallery also has exhibitions on show. From the Garden and Beyond will be exhibited on 3 October, 7 November, 5 December, 12 December and 19 December. BELL BEATS MUSIC FESTIVAL Saturday 3 October Bell Beats Music and Arts Festival returns to Cowra or a full day of live music, art, and community celebration in the Civic Square and Cultural Precinct. Enjoy performances from nationally recognised and local artists (lineup to be announced), plus creative installations, workshops, family-friendly entertainment, and delicious local food, wine, and craft brews. Free entry. All ages welcome. Come and experience the energy of Cowra this October long weekend. Bell Beats Festival is proudly funded by the NSW Government's Open Streets Program, led by Transport for NSW. CANOLA CUP FAMILY FUN DAY MONDAY 5 OCTOBER Eugowra Harness Racing club hosts one of Australia’s best country harness racing meetings. The club offers patrons of all ages free entertainment on and off the track with harness racing at its best, with great prizes for fashions on the field, a live band, free jumping castle and face painting, amusement rides, and Pooka's magical fun show. Join in the fun with the bouncing pony and foot races. There will be food vendors including ice cream, coffee van and slushies. MORONGLA SHOW Monday, 5 October Looking for something to do this long weekend? Why not take a short country drive from Cowra to the village of Morongla for the annual Morongla Show! Featuring the many pavilion exhibits in cooking, needlework and handicraft, flowers and decorative arrangements, and photography, along with the children's sections, plus the Lego competition, box art, and the not so miniature farms, there is something in the pavilion for everyone to enter and enjoy. The traditional show day awards will also be presented from 1.30 pm and will include the tiny tots and junior show princess and junior show master awards, as well as best dressed gent and lady, and the favourite of the day - the best farmers hat. CROP SWAP Wednesday 7 October Join Weddin Landcare for its monthly Crop Swap, held on the first Wednesday of each month throughout spring. This community gathering provides an opportunity for local growers and gardening enthusiasts to exchange homegrown produce, seeds, seedlings and gardening tips in a friendly and welcoming environment. Any leftover produce will be donated to the Grenfell Food Hall as part of the Grenfell Community Produce Project, helping to support the local community. The Crop Swap will be held from 8am to 9.30am at Taylor Park with participants meeting at the BBQ area (look out for the Landcare flag). Attendees are encouraged to bring along a hot drink and stay for a chat. OPEN GARDENS 10 and 11 October Grenfell Open Gardens is returning this October. The Grenfell Garden Club are inviting our wonderful community to get involved and help showcase the beautiful gardens, creativity and green spaces that make our region so special. Do you have a little piece of paradise you’d love to share with visitors over the Open Gardens weekend? Whether it’s a cottage garden, native haven, country garden, established garden or something completely unique. They’d love to hear from you! Interested in opening your garden? Please get in touch with: Susan - susangaye37@gmail.com / 0432 641 040 or Anita - 0409 041 989. Save the date, start planning and come along to enjoy a wonderful weekend celebrating Grenfell’s gardens and our gardening community. More details to come! BELOW THE CANOPY EXHIBIT 16 October - 25 November Below the Canopy brings together a collection of recent paintings that reflect A. Wayne Miles’ enduring connection to the Australian bush. At the heart of the exhibition is a series inspired by the landscape as experienced from beneath the sheltering canopy-where filtered light, shifting colour and tangled branches create a world that is both intimate and expansive. “As a child, I spent countless hours exploring the bush near my home. I still vividly remember the reassuring feeling of walking across the soft leaf litter, enclosed by the trees above. Beneath the canopy, the bush became a place of wonder, refuge and quiet discovery.” Miles invites viewers to rediscover the Australian landscape from an uncommon perspective-one shaped as much by recollection as observation. Below the Canopy is an invitation to pause and reconnect with the quiet beauty and enduring presence of the bush. Miles' work will be on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery. COWRA SPRING SHOW Friday, 16 - Saturday, 17 October The Cowra Spring Show is an annual agricultural and community event held every October at the Cowra Showground. A major community event, the Show features a mix of agricultural competitions, entertainment, and family activities. From thrilling amusement rides to agricultural displays, the Cowra Spring Show offers something for everyone. Attendees can cheer on their favourite contestants in the livestock competitions, marvel at the skilled horsemanship in the showjumping competitions, or indulge in a variety of delicious food and drinks from vendors. GREENTHORPE TRIVIA NIGHT Saturday 17 October Put your knowledge to the test at the Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall Trivia Night. An evening of friendly competition, great company and plenty of laughs starting at 6pm for a 6.30pm start. Whether you’re a trivia enthusiast or simply looking for a fun night out, everyone is welcome. Attend on your own, bring a friend or gather a team of up to eight people to compete for trivia glory. Alongside the quiz, guests can enjoy raffle prizes featuring local produce, goods and services, a small auction showcasing artisan items, and a selection of fun games throughout the evening. Tickets will be available soon via TryBooking, with booking details to be announced. Community members wishing to donate prizes for the raffle or auction, or seeking further information, are encouraged to contact Christine Onley (0423 119 071), Danielle Allen (0400 412 742), Lynne Watt (0478 243 927), or email gsmhallhire@gmail.com. All funds raised will support the ongoing operation and insurance of the Greenethorpe Soldiers Memorial Hall, helping to ensure this valued community facility remains open for future generations. GRENFELL MODIFIED TRACTOR PULL Saturday, 17 October Get ready for high-octane action as the Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull roars back into town at the Grenfell Showground. Hosted by the Down Under Modified Tractor Pulling Association, this family-friendly event promises an afternoon of power, noise, and adrenaline-pumping fun. Tickets are now available via 123Tix.com with gates opening at 3pm and tractor pulling commencing at 4pm. Stay updated by following Grenfell Modified Tractor Pull on social media. Don’t miss one of the loudest, most thrilling event in the region! GRENFELL CANASSIST FUNDRAISER Saturday 24 October Wigs, wishes, winning bids and karaoke hits with DJ Jimmy and Caitlin will fill the Grenfell Bowling Club on 24 October in efforts to raise funds for Grenfell CanAssist. There will be a raffle and auctions will all ages welcome to attend the night. There will be free entry for a 6pm start with the bistro open with a special menu. There will also be prizes for the best wig and best dressed. All proceeds raised on the night stay local to help assist residents in the Grenfell community battling cancer. Don't miss this fun night out for a worthy cause. GRAVES AND GHOSTS Saturday 24 October Something spooky is stirring in Grenfell. Step into the stories of the past with Graves and Ghosts, a unique guided tour through the historic Grenfell Cemetery, where history comes to life and you never know who you might meet. Enjoy a friendly meet-and-greet with some of Grenfell’s most “spirited” community members as they share tales of the people, events and legends that shaped the town. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a lover of local stories or simply looking for a memorable experience, this is one event you won’t want to miss. More details coming soon. Save the date and keep an eye out, you never know who you’ll find… NORTHPARKES OPEN DAY Saturday 24 October Save the date - you're invited to Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations Open Day. There’ll be plenty to see and do, with opportunities to meet the team, explore interactive displays, and enjoy a great day out with family and friends. Free buses will be provided. More details coming soon. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station. Want to add to this list? Get in touch with Madeline: Ph: 0478 675 220 Em: mblackstock@midwestmedia.com.au