RUGBY CLUB TRIVIA NIGHT Friday 27 November Think you’ve got what it takes to be crowned Trivia Champs? The Grenfell Rugby Club Trivia Night is almost here! Round up your smartest mates, family, or work crew and get ready for a night full of laughs, brain-busting questions, and friendly banter. This night of testing your knowledge will be held at the Grenfell Bowling Club with registrations starting at 6.30pm and eyes down at 7.30pm. Cost is $10 per person with teams up to 6 people. Whether you’re in it to win it or just keen for a great Friday night out at the Bowlo, Grenfell Rugby Club can't wait to see you there! MCCUE AND MACKAY KINDRED SPIRITS 2 27 November to 6 January McCue & Mackay: Kindred Spirits 2 – a joint exhibition by Kathleen McCue and Cath Mackay, two artists brought together by a shared love of nature and a passion for creative expression. Local Grenfell artist Kathleen McCue is renowned for her vibrant oversized floral paintings, expressive sculptures and diverse artistic practice. Joining her is Cath Mackay, a South Coast artist whose work reflects a lifelong fascination with nature and meticulous observation of plants and wildlife. Experience their latest collection, where two distinctive artistic voices come together through a shared appreciation of nature, creativity and lifelong learning. LIVE AFTER FIVE: BILL AND TYLER CHAMBERS Saturday 28 November Join Bulla Creek for Live After Five in November. An intimate night of swapping songs and guitars between father and son, Bill and Tyler Chambers. This talented father-and-son duo brings together the best of country, folk, blues and rock, with great guitar work and plenty of character. They’ll be singing some old songs and also sharing some off their upcoming albums. Doors will open from 5pm with Trang Hue Vietnamese food truck and the bar available, with the show kicking off at 7pm. Tickets are essential. Head to their website or visit https://www.trybooking.com/au/event/1669162 COWRA CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL Saturday, 28 November Cowra's main street will be transformed into a festive wonderland as the annual Cowra Christmas Festival returns, bringing together markets, entertainment, food and family activities for an evening of Christmas celebrations. Held along Kendal and Macquarie streets, the festival will run from 4pm to 8pm, offering four hours of festive entertainment in the heart of Cowra. GIRL GUIDE MARKETS Sunday 29 November The Grenfell Girl Guides Markets will be held from 9am to 2pm. It’s a great opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, browse the stalls and support local businesses, while helping raise funds for the Grenfell Girl Guides. Stall sites are $20 each. To book, contact the team on 0429 631 505 or email lghowell@bigpond.com. CROP SWAP Wednesday 2 December At Weddin Landcare's last Crop Swap, rhubarb, ginger beer, eggs, stunning bunches of roses, fresh herbs, lettuce, spinach, pumpkin and lots of seedlings were swap. If you want to be part of the next Crop Swap head to Taylor Park (meet at the barbeques and look out for the Landcare flag) from 8am to 9.30am to be part of the initiative. GRENFELL DANCE CONCERT Thursday 3 December Christine Wishart’s Dance Studio Presents ‘Grenfell Dance Concert’. The concert will begin at 6pm at the Grenfell Uniting Church Hall. Tickets are available from The Tin Cupboard at $15 each, cash only. LATE NIGHT SHOPPING Friday 4 December From 5pm to 7pm roam the main streets of Grenfell for a family-friendly evening of festive fun, local shopping and community spirit. Christmas songs will play through the street PA as you stroll between businesses and activities. Keep an eye out for roaming Santa, who’ll be spreading Christmas cheer and handing out lolly bags. Visit the Community Hub to explore the Mini Makers Market and write a letter to Santa. You can also snap a festive photo at the Christmas Scene. Please note that the road will remain open to traffic throughout the evening. Bring the family, support local businesses and celebrate the start of the festive season in the heart of Grenfell. THE LITTLE GALLERY 2026 EXHIBITIONS The Little Gallery showcases and sells artwork on behalf of the members of the Grenfell Artist Inc. group. The gallery is open every Monday 10am - 2pm (excluding Christmas school holidays) and the first Saturday of every month from 11am to 2pm. Throughout the year the gallery also has exhibitions on show. From the Garden and Beyond will be exhibited on 5 December, 12 December and 19 December. CAROLS IN THE PARK Saturday 12 December The Grenfell Association of Churches warmly invites you to embrace the festive spirit at Carols in the Park, a heartwarming community event set for Saturday, 12th December. While some finer details are still being confirmed, you can look forward to an evening filled with joy, music, and togetherness. Carols will be held at Taylor Park with the barbeque stating at at 5.30pm with Carols to begin at 6.30pm. LIONS CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL Friday 18 December Save the date for the annual Christmas carnival in the park. A wonderful community family event, featuring a jumping castle, visit from Santa, barbeque, stalls including the Hospital Auxiliary, music by the Town and District Band and the announcement of the Grenfell Christmas Display Competition prize winners. If you would like to have a stall please contact Deidre Carroll on 0403 480 729. CARAGABAL CHRISTMAS PARTY Friday 18 December Christmas is coming to Caragabal! Enjoy a festive evening at the Caragabal Hall Christmas Street Party. Bring the family along for a night of Christmas cheer, with plenty of fun for the kids and a little something for everyone. There will be a sausage sizzle, raffles, drinks, lollies and ice blocks for the kids, refreshments from the Caragabal Pub and a special visit from Santa Claus. It all kicks off from 5.30pm. For enquiries, contact Donna on 0410 800 855. PARKES ELVIS FESTIVAL 6-10 January Shake, rattle and roll your way to the Parkes Elvis Festival, one of Australia's most iconic regional events. This year's theme is Elvis On Tour and it's set to be historic, as it also marks 50 years since his passing. From concerts of a grand scale right down to simply bopping away on the street, there's live music and tribute performances in every corner of the town, bringing thousands of Elvis fans from across the country and the world. Major events include Dean Z outdoor Premier Concerts, Feature Concert Series, Wall of Fame unveiling, Miss Priscilla dinner, street parade, gospel service, wedding vows renewal, Signature Concert Series and the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition. Then there's everything else in between, busking, markets, all-day entertainment on the Cooke Park main stage, rock and roll dancing and Elvis at the trots. It's all to celebrate the life and music of the King of Rock 'n' Roll. KEVIN BLOODY WILSON Saturday 30 January Kevin Bloody Wilson has heard 'ya loud and clear, and he's coming back to the Central West. His first tour of 2027, the Fair Dinkum Funny Tour, will head to Dubbo Regional Theatre first on 29 January before hitting-up the Parkes Leagues Club stage on Saturday 30 January. He'll be at the Orange Ex Services Club on 31 January, Young Services Club on Saturday 6 February and Club Cowra on 7 February. Grab your tickets at my www.kevinbloodywilson.com. LIVE MUSIC AT THE CORDIAL FACTORY Friday 5 March Grenfell is in for a very special night of live music when Jenny Mitchell (NZ) & Midnight Chicken roll into town as part of their 2027 Australian Tour! Four-time Golden Guitar nominee and Aotearoa Music Award winner Jenny Mitchell will join forces with Newcastle’s free-range bluegrass band Midnight Chicken for an evening of storytelling, warm harmonies, string-band magic and just a little bit of mischief. Gates open at 5.30pm at The Cordial Factory. Tickets are $50 for adults and $30 for children under 16. Tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/DQGWG GRENFELL GOANNNA'S POKER RUN Saturday 6 March Preparations are under way for the 2027 Grenfell Goanna Poker Run. Registration at Lawson Oval from 7.30am – breakfast, coffee and drinks available Depart at 10am sharp. For more information or for help with accommodation please visit Grenfell Goanna Poker Run on Facebook. ADVANCE CARE DIRECTIVES WORKSHOP Tuesday 9 March Planning ahead can bring peace of mind for you and the people you love. Join a free, supportive workshop in Grenfell to learn about Advance Care Directives and think about how you’d like your future health care wishes to be understood. There’ll be time to ask questions, explore your options and take the first steps at your own pace at the Grenfell Community Hub from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Bookings are essential by calling 6393 8600 or email mycarefuture@orange.nsw.gov.au. GRENFELL PRESCHOOL 2027 BALL Saturday 13 March Save the date! More information to come soon.. GRENFELL RUGBY UNION CLUB BALL Saturday 20 March It’s back! Following the incredible success of this year’s event, the Grenfell Rugby Union Club Ball returns in 2027 for another unforgettable evening. Mark your calendars and get ready for a fantastic night of great company, delicious food, live entertainment and plenty of fun. Whether you’re a rugby supporter or simply looking for a memorable night out, this is an event you won’t want to miss. More details to be announced, Stay tuned and save the date! For more information contact club secretary Josh Taylor on koorong5@bigpond.com CEF SPRING BALL Saturday 28 August Save the date! Celebrating 10 Years of the Country Education Foundation of Grenfell. More details to come. COWRA TRAIN RIDES Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.